Nebraska WBB vs Indiana (Part 2) Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-6, 7-6 Big Ten) vs. 7/6 Indiana Hoosiers (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten)

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Special Event: Black History Month Celebration

Live TV: BTN (Larry Punteney, Meghan McKeown)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Monday’s game will include a celebration of Black History Month, which will include special uniforms worn by the Huskers. The uniforms were created as part of the adidas Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) initiative, which celebrates the achievements of Black individuals and Black culture. Nebraska’s cream-colored jersey features multi-color pastels along the sides, which represent the tearing down of obstacles to create something beautiful. The goldenrods on the lettering show gratitude and appreciation for the contributions of Black individuals within the program over the years. The goldenrod is the state flower of Nebraska.

The Huskers will also honor Maurtice Ivy, who was inducted into the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame last fall (Class of 2020). The Omaha Central graduate was the first 2,000-point scorer in program history and the 1988 Big Eight Player of the Year. The three-time first-team All-Big Eight choice led the Huskers to their first conference title and first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1988. Her No. 30 jersey was retired by Nebraska in 2011 and a giant banner is proudly displayed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena to honor her contributions to the Husker program.

Nebraska will be looking to avenge a 72-65 loss at Indiana on Jan. 13. Cravens missed the game with injury, but Alexis Markowski led NU with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jaz Shelley added 15 points and nine boards. Sam Haiby had 10 points but suffered a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter. That was the first game Indiana played without All-Big Ten center Mackenzie Holmes.

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 8.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Off the Bench

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.9 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (90-81); 15th Season Overall (283-190)

7/6 Indiana Hoosiers (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten)

10 - Aleksa Gulbe - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 12.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg

23 - Kiandra Browne - 6-2 - So. - F - 3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg

4 - Nicole Cardaño-Hillary - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 11.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg

14 - Ali Patberg - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 12.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg

34 - Grace Berger - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 15.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Off the Bench

54 - Mackenzie Holmes - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 17.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg

22 - Chloe Moore-McNeil - 5-11 - So. - G - 4.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg

1 - Kaitlin Peterson - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg

3 - Grace Waggoner - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 0.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg

24 - Mona Zaric - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.2 rpg

25 - Arielle Wisne - 6-5 - RSo. - C - 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg

Head Coach: Teri Moren (Purdue, 1992) Eighth Season at Indiana (166-83); 19th Season Overall (365-213)

Grace Berger, a returning All-Big Ten senior guard and national player-of-the-year candidate, has been outstanding the last seven games capped by a career-high 29 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s win over Michigan State. Berger is averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last seven games without Holmes in the lineup.

Senior Aleksa Gulbe has also stepped up in Holmes’ absence, averaging 16.6 points and 6.1 boards the last seven games. The 6-3 forward averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds through the first 14 games. She scored 17 points and hit three threes in Indiana’s 72-65 win over NU (Jan. 13). Gulbe is shooting a scorching 14-of-27 (.519) from long range the last seven contests.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary has contributed 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over her last six games, after averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the first 14. Cardaño-Hillary has hit a team-best 34-of-80 threes (.425) on the year, including 11-of-24 (.458) her last six games.

Ali Patberg, a sixth-year guard and a national player-of-the-year candidate, has added 12.2 points and 3.5 assists on the year. Patberg, Berger and Gulbe have started all 21 games and all average more than 34 minutes per game. Cardaño-Hillary has started 20 (missed win at Purdue, Jan. 16).

Kiandra Browne, a 6-2 sophomore forward has filled in as a starter for Holmes, averaging 3.3 points and 4.3 rebounds the past seven games.