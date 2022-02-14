Frosted Flakes: Valentine’s Day, French Fry Perfume, and Husker Softball’s Season Opens

Happy Valentine’s Day Corn Nation! I’m not big on made up commercialized holidays, but I do like chocolate. #DarkChocolateSeaSaltCaramelsForTheWin

A big milestone here on the ranch is that the old ranch dog turns 10 today. She’s definitely getting slower and can’t knock over visitors like she used to. She’s sweet, but not much of a ranch dog. She’s scared of cattle.

She isn’t much of a guard dog either. She’d probably open the door for would-be thieves if she had thumbs. Her only means of protecting us from burglars would be to trip them as she gets in close looking for attention. I’m pretty sure she would have run off with the UPS guy by now if he invited her into the truck.

Oh, and there was a football game of some note last night. Did you recognize the trick play Cincinnati called for a touchdown?

Frosted Flakes

The Husker softball team opened the season and went 2-3 with wins against Omaha and Drake and losses to Iowa State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State. The baseball team gets started this weekend. Are you looking forward to seeing “the boys”? Look for some season previews coming this week here on Corn Nation.

Sportin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

I didn’t have many rooting interests in the NFL playoffs this year. I suppose that made the amazing, down-to-the-wire games every weekend even more fun to watch. What do you think? Was this year’s set of playoff games the best postseason ever? (For Rams fans it was for sure.)

I guess the “Dream Team” approach works some of the time...

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Awwww Poop

Then There’s This

