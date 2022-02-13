Nebrasketball: Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa Hawkeye Basketball Preview

Date: Sunday, February 12th

Time: 1:00pm CST

Location: Iowa City, IA

Record: 16-7 (6-6 Big Ten)

Coach: Fran McCaffrey (12th Season)

Preview:

From the Athletic Department:

Iowa comes into Sunday’s game with a 16-7 record following Thursday’s win over Maryland. Despite losing 2021 National Player of the Year Luka Garza and NBA draftee Joe Wieskamp, Fran McCaffery’s squad features one of the Big Ten’s highest scoring attacks. The Hawkeyes rank second in the Big Ten in scoring (83.4 ppg), assists (16.3 apg) and fewest turnovers (8.8), while pacing the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85-to-1) and turnover margin (+5.8).

Sophomore Keegan Murray has been one of the breakout stars in college hoops, as he is averaging 22.7 points per game to lead the Big Ten on 56 percent shooting. The 6-foot-8 forward also ranks among conference leaders in both rebounding (8.5 rpg, third) and blocked shots (2.0 bpg, fourth).

Patrick McCaffery chips in 11.2 points per game while Jordan Bohannon is at 10.7 points per game and has hit a tem-high 57 3-pointers. Kris Murray is the fourth Hawkeye in double figures, as he averages 10.0 ppg and shoots over 40 percent from 3-point range.