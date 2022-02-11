Five Heart Podcast 265: We Love Fred Hoiberg

This week, the Five Heart Podcast was being recorded while Nebraska was winning its first conference game of the season, defeating Minnesota. And we start the show by showing some love to the oft-maligned Nebrasketball Head Coach Fred Hoiberg.

Todd thinks there are some among you who think Nebraska should hire Rick Pitino.

Greg believes that while perhaps national media shapes public opinion (think politics), it is public opinion, even if it’s the vocal minority, that determines which way local sports media blows.

And also in this episode, while it’s not completely Husker Athletics-related, we hear a little bit of Todd’s origin story. For example, do you know that Todd wrestled at the Division I level? Find out where and how he ended up at Nebraska, where he eventually met Jon and his liver hasn’t been the same since.

Husker Women’s Bowling will be the first bowling to be televised on the Big Ten Network at the end of this month.

And we wrap up the show with just a little baseball talk

So as always, GBR and tell your friends.