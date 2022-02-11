Friday Flakes: What Pill Would You Give Nebraska Football?

I thought that the tweet below was pretty interesting. I mean, I wish we could give ALL THE PILLS to Nebraska. However, the rules are the rules and we can only choose one.

So if you could give add one quality to Nebraska football, which would it be?

Which pill are you giving to your #CFB team? pic.twitter.com/7LLcOIw44d — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 10, 2022

It’s a tough decision.

Not losing a 4th quarter lead would be pretty sweet. Nebraska definitely needs that pill just to get it out of their head. However, an entire new offensive staff should help keep those demons away.

The argument for never miss a field goal is pretty solid. Did the other team pin you inside your one yard line after a punt? Kick a 99+ yard field goal.

I like the thought of never throwing an interception as well. Go five wide and try and fit it in every small window. The worst thing that could happen is an incompletion. I think you would be unstoppable.

I’m not too keen on being the fastest team in college football. That sounds like a stupid statement and maybe it is but there are just so many ways to counteract speed.

Best coached team in college football? Nah. What if you can’t recruit?

I think the worst option is to “never punt.” What if you actually need to punt like when you are pinned inside your own five yard line?

It’s fun to think about I’m going to go with never throwing an interception.

Here’s a poll which will settle the debate.

Poll Which pill are you giving the 2022 Nebraska football team? Never choke 4th quarter leads

Fastest team in college football

Scariest team in college football

Never miss a field goal

Never drop a pass

Best coached team in college football

Never punt

Never fumble

Never throw an interception vote view results 37% Never choke 4th quarter leads (20 votes)

3% Fastest team in college football (2 votes)

11% Scariest team in college football (6 votes)

5% Never miss a field goal (3 votes)

3% Never drop a pass (2 votes)

30% Best coached team in college football (16 votes)

0% Never punt (0 votes)

1% Never fumble (1 vote)

5% Never throw an interception (3 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Few at Arkansas State Surprised Bryan Harsin May Get Fired at Auburn - All Hogs

A lot of people over in Jonesboro have honestly been wondering how it took that long for it to happen.

They had their fill of Harsin at Arkansas State in less than a year and a source said he was there when athletics director Terry Mohajir told him he was out.

"Oh, (Harsin) was going to be fired," the source said. "I was standing right there when Terry told him after he had to go get him for a press conference."

Lincoln Riley Defends recruiting Oklahoma players in transfer portal - Sports Illustrated

USC football coach Lincoln Riley has been very active in the transfer portal since leaving Oklahoma and becoming the Trojans head coach in late November, landing 13 transfers since taking over the program.

Stanley Morgan reinvented himself. Now the former Husker is 'everybody's favorite' Bengal | Football | omaha.com

Stanley Morgan sprinted across midfield and left his man trailing behind. The only thing between him and the goal was open space.

McKewon: Donovan Raiola's recruiting style a hit with Husker OL target Sam Sledge | Football | omaha.com

Donovan Raiola’s new style of teaching offensive line play has become one of the talking points of Nebraska’s offseason, and Raiola himself — a man with a 100-yard stare and few words — has only added to the mystery.

Husker softball 'earned the right' to enter 2022 season with confidence | Softball | omaha.com

Husker softball opens the 2022 season Friday with a lot of excitement. "They have earned the right to take the field with confidence this weekend."

SEC to distribute nearly $55M to each member after revenue rose to $777.8M in 2020-21

The SEC on Thursday said revenue rose to $777.8 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year -- an increase of $120.1 million from the previous year.

Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, sources say

PHILADELPHIA -- The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a blockbuster trade just hours before Thursday's deadline, with James Harden and Paul Millsap going to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks going to Brooklyn, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rams will win Super Bowl LVI for these 4 reasons - SBNation.com

So while Cincinnati needs everything to go right in order to win, the Rams will need everything to go wrong in order to lose. So let’s get to why Los Angeles will win.

It’s Time: Patrick Ewing Needs to Step Down to Save Georgetown Basketball - Casual Hoya

It’s time.

When Patrick Ewing was hired in April 2017, the Georgetown Basketball program desperately needed change. They needed to change the way they defended, they needed to change the pace of their offense, and they needed to change how they recruited. Looking back, change doesn’t always mean improvement. Different doesn’t always mean better. The noble experiment of hiring Georgetown’s favorite son and basketball legend as the head coach and presumed leader of the program is currently failing badly. And the only way out—causing as little further damage to this once-storied program, and the legacy of John Thompson, Jr.—is for Patrick Ewing to step down as head coach.

Jumbo Package: Alabama dodged a bullet in the Caleb Williams lottery - Roll 'Bama Roll

I knew it was a red-hot night for Alabama’s hoops team, but the best one in a decade? Dayum.

That 63.6% from the perimeter was a new high under Nate Oats (the school record is 71.4%, though admittedly in a far different era, where 15 shots from deep was a bit excessive).

ACC coaches think Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick tried to swindle them - One Foot Down

The ACC (which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a football arrangement with for the next decade-plus) begin their winter meetings today, and ESPN’s Andrea Adelson published a nice primer piece.

ICYMI: Why was Simone Biles in Lincoln?



The answer: Husker gymnast and friend @khaliljackson17 pic.twitter.com/wyOn1cK5SP — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) February 10, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Four great, recent food experiences - Sarah Baker Hansen

We really haven’t been going out much lately, but when we have, its been for select, delicious experiences at places we know and love.

Hence this week’s post, a little recap of a few dishes I’ve had lately that stuck in my mind and popped out of my photo reel when I was thinking about what to write this Wednesday evening.

If you feel like going out, might I suggest trying one of these?

Why Realtors Have Embraced Brutal Honesty. ‘Smells Like a Farmtown.’ - WSJ

Lots of Americans have relocated during the Covid-19 pandemic, sometimes sight unseen. Real-estate agents are doing some truth-telling in advance.

Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life - PLATTE VALLEY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Saturday, dozens of semis, tractors, and fire trucks lined the streets of Brainard and David City to celebrate the life of a nine-year-old boy who died earlier this week.

Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond, which lined the streets for the funeral.

What an awesome event yesterday in Maxwell to thank all those who had a hand in saving Coach Wade Holt's life at a basketball game last month!



Trooper Neal Golden was there as a fan and played a part of the #MaxwellMiracle!



Here's the whole story: https://t.co/H4JmMXFTQl pic.twitter.com/djEnHzvv0z — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) February 9, 2022

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week