Husker NFL Draft Tracker 11 Weeks to the Draft

Each week as we lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft I wanted to provide as much coverage of the 9 Huskers that will be transitioning from college to the NFL. This past week we saw both the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl wrap up both practices and play their games. From here the next step in the NFL Draft season is the Scouting Combine. Here is a look at everything you need to know NFL Draft related for each former Husker preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Scouting Combine

The official list of invites to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is out. The Combine takes place March 1st through the 7th in Indianapolis. 324 NFL Draft Prospects received invites, including four Huskers. Austin Allen, Cam Jurgens, JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt will have the opportunity to meet with all 32 NFL teams and showcase their skills.

While we knew those four players were already invited, there was a bit of hope that we would see Samori Toure and potentially Damion Daniels also get invited. Toure especially as he tore up the Shrine Game. 40 wide receivers got invited, and I have a hard time believing that Toure isn’t one of the 40 best receivers in this draft. Luckily for him he’ll have the Nebraska Pro Day to showcase his skills.

Rankings

After Mel Kiper released his latest Big Board a couple weeks ago, his counterpart Todd McShay listed his own big board this week. Within the article McShay also listed his top 10 players at each position. Only two Huskers made his rankings.

Cam Jurgens, 5th ranked Center

JoJo Domann, 8th ranked Safety

Shrine Game

In last week’s Draft Tracker I highlighted Toure’s performance in the Shrine Bowl practices. But in the Shrine Game that was last Thursday, Toure continued to shine making five catches for 32 yards which included two highlight reel touchdowns. Here is a look at my analysis from the game.

Same connection for East — E.J. Perry to Samori Toure for another touchdown. Once down 25-8, it’s now 25-24 with 1:32 left in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UojQmNO61G — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 4, 2022

Not only did Toure shine as a receiver but he also was used as a gunner on punt units during the game. This is sure to help Toure out as most fourth and fifth receivers on teams are used on special teams.

WR Samori Toure with a strong outing last night - 2 nice TD catches but routinely first down on punt coverage units too! @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/ffLz4wDW0L — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 4, 2022

In addition, Toure was also one of the fastest players at the Shrine Game posting an impressive 21.48 mph speed.

Samori Toure could be a real steal for someone in the middle rounds of the draft.



6’3, 190… can zoom zoom pic.twitter.com/Q5ghRLRjqj — Air Raid | Off-Season (@TheBillsGuys) February 4, 2022

Toure’s performance was noticed by several. CBS Sports NFL Draft highlighted Toure as one of their 5 top performers at the Shrine Game

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network listed Toure as one his Risers from the week.

Samori Toure certainly made the most of the weekend. The former Montana wide receiver, who had a great year at Nebraska, saw more of the same in Vegas: slow quarterback play. Yet, he and Brown QB EJ Perry developed quite a rapport. The duo capped a great week of practice by dominating the second half of the game. Toure went off for 2 touchdowns, including a double-move that sent shivers down defensive backs’ spines.

NFL Media’s Bill Smith highlighted Toure as one of hi 7 takeaways from the game

6) Toure helps fuel comeback bid. Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the East was able to get within a point. He used a nice spin move after making a catch for the first score, and the second came on an out-and-up with North Carolina CB Kyler McMichael in coverage. Toure impressed with his ability to create separation using his athleticism all week in practice.

Sports Illustrated had this to say about Toure’s performance in the Shrine Game

Nebraska wideout Samori Toure put an exclamation point on a spectacular week with two scores in the fourth quarter to try and mount a comeback He finished with five grabs for 32 receiving yards, while measuring in with exceptional measurements at the beginning of the week. He has yet to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine but Toure stands a very good chance to hear his name called in the draft.

While Samori Toure got most of the Husker attention from the Shrine Game, Ben Stille also participated. Stille played the week before in the Hula Bowl and got the call up to the Shrine Game as an injury replacement and had a solid week of practice. Stille finished with a couple of tackles in the game.

Ben Stille with a nice tackle in space pic.twitter.com/5B1UsZ64nq — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) February 4, 2022

Stille was highlighted by Sports Illustrated as one of the top performers on Day 2 of practices

A high-motor, quick get-off tackle, Stille has been a disruptive force with his wheeling and dealing pass-rush repertoire. His quickness has been a problem for opponents, as Stille has been able to maneuver around bigger offensive linemen with his speed. Yet, he demonstrates enough strength to tango in the trenches and can hold his own when physically challenged. An undefeated wrestler in high school (44-0), Stille really grapples well and makes excellent use of his hands. He lined up in multiple spots for the Cornhuskers both inside and out, so teams will need to determine where they like him best. He has the frame to bulk up or bulk down if needed. A model citizen off the field, he has been a consistent all-academic standout, was very active in the community and within the school during his time at Lincoln. He should find value on big boards as a rotational backup who can fill in at multiple spots.

Stille also got the attention of Matt Alkire who highlighted some of Stille’s standout plays from the week of practice.

Ben Stille is going to cross chop the first man and then grab the OG's hands, bring them down and bullrush him. That's just mean. pic.twitter.com/lqAeO90ln2 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Ben Stille is in the backfield again. pic.twitter.com/JxoA9YR7mO — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Ben Stille ruins the pocket. 6'3.6, 296 out of Nebraska, he has been a force with his bullrush. pic.twitter.com/NxBzfiqVz2 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Senior Bowl

Last week also saw the Reeses’ Senior Bowl wrap up practices and play their game on Saturday. Taylor-Britt had a quiet game, while Domann finished a couple of tackles. Here is a picture of Domann and Britt-Taylor throwing the bones on the sidelines during the game with The Draft Network and Nebraska alumni Paige Dimakos.

As for Domann’s performance at the Senior Bowl, he rebounded nicely after a couple of rocky practices to put in his best showing of the week on Thursday.

JoJo Domann from Nebraska #13 at the Senior Bowl is listed as a LB, maybe a safety at the pro level but lined up mostly as a slot corner in 2021. Look at these ball skills on the sideline to time the pass deflection! pic.twitter.com/OknZRpCCzp — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 2, 2022

Domann’s performance during the week’s practices and during the Senior Bowl game garnered the praise of several different media outlets.

Miami Dolphins team site writer Travis Wingfield listed Domann as one of the standouts

SB Nation site The Falcoholics listed Domann as an honorable mention for standout linebacker

While several linebackers had good days in coverage, Nebraska’s JoJo Domann stole the show. He looked like a safety at times, playing the ball well and matching up with everyone the offense could throw at him. Domann is a smaller linebacker at 6’0, 226, but he’s got tremendous range and upside in the passing game.

Domann makes The Draft Network’’s Ryan Fowler’s All Senior Bowl Defensive Team

These were two linebackers who I was very intrigued to get my eyes on this week, and both players showcased a bunch of the traits we here at TDN have highlighted all season long. With thump in the run game and athleticism in space, while JoJo Domann looked more comfortable in coverage than Chad Muma, the former Wyoming standout made his impact felt in a multitude of ways on each day of practice.

Thank you so much @JimNagy_SB for the great week back in Bama! It was truly an experience I will never forget! Had the chance to learn a lot and meet so many people in so little time. Really a dream come true to be apart of something this special! pic.twitter.com/8NWMYmC51M — Cam Taylor-Britt (@CamTaylorBritt_) February 6, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt had his share of excitement for the Senior Bowl as he chipped a tooth on Tuesday’s practice which was eventually pulled by the event’s trainers. Taylor-Brit was ordered to sit out the rest of the week but returned to practice on Thursday.

Cam Taylor-Britt in coverage. He gets beat and tries to play through the hands of Tolbert but Tolbert displays strong hands and body control to secure this and get both feet inbounds. pic.twitter.com/SS5l20m4ot — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 3, 2022

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

For his performance at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, NFL Draft Bible listed Austin Allen as a part of their All NFLPA Bowl Team.

Articles

Bears Digest writer Gene Chamberlain highlighted Domann as a player the Bears could target as they transition to a 4-3 defense under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

A 6-1, 230-pounder who probably could be used as a middle linebacker. He is called by NFL Draft Bible “one of the best coverage linebackers in the nation.” At Nebraska he made 208 tackles, including 26 1/2 for loss, with 5 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He had a real nose for disruption with nine forced fumbles, and with three fumble recoveries. He doesn’t handle blockers well according to NFLDB but was disruptive because he played different positions, from outside to slot. The pass coverage skills could get him a specific use, largely in passing situations for the middle of the field or an extra linebacker in short yardage situations replacing a defensive back. His coverage strength is said to be in zone.

Dallas Cowboys SB Nation site Blogging The Boys highlighted Domann as players from the Senior Bowl who could be draft targets for the Cowboys.

JoJo Domann may be a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, but the role he played at Nebraska was closer to that of a slot cornerback. Still, he earned an 87.8 coverage grade in 2021 to go with an 83.1 run-defense grade. This is the type of chess piece player Dan Quinn could get really creative with on defense. He can be lined up just about anywhere and be impactful. With him and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys could have two really versatile LBs.

Ben Stille Breakdown

After being impressed with Ben Stille from the Shrine Game, Matt Alkire of JetroLot.com went back and broke down some film of Stille from the season. Here are his thoughts.

Have about 30 players I want to watch. So, guys like Ben Stille who I don't have on my board, but was at the Shrine Bowl. I want to see more of him. Damarri Mathis, Senior Bowl, same thing. Chasen Hines, NFLPA game, same. You guys know I don't borrow, so need to watch guys more. — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

Why am I up past 4am watching Nebraska DL Ben Stille? Plays like this. I saw no quit in him at the Shrine Bowl practices. Tracking a ball carrier while fight this mess is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/9qqxauYmiC — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

I don't even know what Ben Stille did here. Does he have a name for this? Flying cross chop shirt pull is too long. Someone make something cool up. pic.twitter.com/QrYyAHz2no — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

Ben Stille is just a good football player. Going to put another game on here. pic.twitter.com/v6mKzf00O6 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

Ben Stille shirt pulls the OG to the ground and swallows up Haskins in the gap. Nice. pic.twitter.com/bldshaZpUk — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

Tweets

Center Reach



I like to use a slalom pole but my suitcase worked fine.



Align it with the shoulder so the center works snap, step, hips and head all together in one movement.



Great job by ⁦@CameronJurgens⁩, Nebraska Center training for this spring’s #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/FrQ5I1dNwJ — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) February 8, 2022

Pass rush win rate among draft eligible power-5 IDL:

Popo Aumavae - 14.9%

Ben Stille - 14.8%

Perrion Winfrey - 13.7%

Nyles Pinckney - 13.5%

Devonte Wyatt - 13.1%

Julius Turner - 11.8%

Jacob Slade - 11.6%

Matt Butler - 11.4%

Phidarian Mathis - 11.2%

Derrick Tangelo (PSU) - 9.9% — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 31, 2022

Total pressures among draft eligible power-5 IDL (min 50%):

Jacob Slade - 40

Julius Turner (RUT) - 32

Matt Butler - 31

Perrion Winfrey (OKL) - 29

Ben Stille (NEB) - 29

Devonte Wyatt (UGA) - 26

Phidarian Mathis - 25

Nyles Pinckney(MINN) - 25

Popo Aumavae - 24

Trevon Mason(UA) - 23 — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 31, 2022

Marquel Dismuke, #Nebraska



Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten (2021, Coaches)

Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten (2020)

Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll (Fall 2016)



Finished his career with a streak of 32 consecutive games, every game of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. pic.twitter.com/r4vzuSh5NV — 1SportsRx (@1Sportsrx) January 27, 2022

The best coverage linebacker in college?

✅️Former DB

✅️High football IQ

✅️Defensive leader

Meet Jojo Domann

LB Nebraska

Official measurements: 6'1 226lb

An older prospect with superior coverage and tackling skills. Can run with any RB/TE. Could be a Dime LB on day 1. pic.twitter.com/ieIYdX8JPo — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 5, 2022

The tape for Cam Taylor Britt vs Oklahoma is rough. This Cam Taylor-Britt is much betterpic.twitter.com/0xsS2eJH0R — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 6, 2022

Great rep from Cam Taylor-Britt here. 3rd & 3 and he blitzes. But he reads the screen, then traces back upfield and makes a big stop that forces a punt. Hustle, play diagnosis, athleticism, physicality, & explosion all in one play



pic.twitter.com/wKp7rSixHq — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 6, 2022

Another PBU by Cam Taylor-Britt, this time in zone coverage. Again, he is in better position than the target. pic.twitter.com/Rgt0BO4cS7 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt has become one of my favorite defensive backs in the draft. That head is always around and he makes plays on the ball. pic.twitter.com/A9IX84wiW9 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 6, 2022

Non Husker Draft

As I know that most Huskers fans are also fans of NFL teams. Each week I’ll highlight a specific player that your team may end up taking, maybe a mock draft or something else. This week my focus is on Michigan pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson. Huskers fans will be familiar with the Michigan pass rusher as the Huskers had to deal with him this past season. Viewed as one of the best players in the draft, Hutchinson is a lock top 5 pick and could potentially be the first player drafted.