The Losing Streak Continues Against Michigan As Nebraska Falls 79 to 85

Being a Nebrasketball fan has never been easy.

It’s even tougher this season. On a cold February evening the Huskers tried with everything they could to turn the tide this season and sneak home with an upset win. To be honest, they really did more than they have in the past to make that a reality.

The Huskers went into Ann Arbor on Tuesday night a 14 point underdog and not only kept up with the Wolverines but lead for a fairly good chunk of the game. However, like so many games this year, they did not have enough to pull off the win. Michigan came back and won 85 to 79.

Nebraska started out the game as well as could be expected on the road. Shooting 54% to Michigan's 47% in the first half. The big numbers that really helped Nebraska was the surprising 57% from beyond the arch. This is huge as Nebraska has been averaging 30% on the year. Michigan, on the other hand, was shooting a measly 16% a the three point line to end the half.

Bryce McGowans had 14 points and lead the Huskers to what looked like could be Nebraska’s first conference win of the year and their first win against Michigan in Ann Arbor ever. Thing were looking good for the Huskers early on.

It also helped that Michigan and more importantly Hunter Dickenson got into foul trouble early in the game which kept him off the floor. Thus making it even easier for the Huskers to take advantage. The Huskers were shocking the Wolverine faithful and ended the half with a 44 to 39 lead at half.

Of course, the basketball gods had other ideas. This was not to be. No, not for Nebraska. At least not tonight.

The second half Michigan came out and adjusted well. Closing in on the lead and taking advantage of Nebraska mistakes as the clock ticked away. Foul trouble hampered the Huskers from the get go and the productivity of the first half started to slowly diminish as the game went on.

Hunter Dickenson came out of the locker room and ended the night with twenty six points and eight rebounds for Michigan. Making it harder for the Huskers to keep the lead overall and in the end helped doom any chance of a comeback in the end.

Once again, Nebraska was lead by four time Big Ten Freshman of the Week Bryce McGowans who had twenty four points, six rebounds, and three steals on the night.

Bryce was followed by Derrick Walker who had ten points and one rebound in the loss. Unlike past games, this game was not dominated by a handful of Huskers scoring. Everyone who made it on to the court tonight had at least a handful of points in the loss. Easily making this one of the better games played this season for the Big Red. But like so many games this season, it was not enough.

Nebraska is now 6-16 on the year and 0-11 in Big Ten conference play. The Huskers now head home to take on Northwestern on Saturday at noon on BTN.