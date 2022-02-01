Nebraska WBB vs Rutgers Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV/Video: Nebraska Public Media/B1G+ Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

This game is the one that will make up the postponed Jan 20 contest. The Husker program was dealing with “health and safety” issues at the time. Fortunately, that seems to be behind them and are back to playing ball.

The game will celebrate the Rising Coaches DEI Equality and Inclusion Night. Men’s and women’s basketball staffs from around the country will wear all black on the sideline and wear the “equal sign” pin to symbolize equality. Nebraska and Rutgers players will also be wearing special warm-up shirts provided by adidas to recognize the event. The game will tip-off Nebraska’s month-long celebration of Black History Month.

Both the Huskers and Scarlet Knights are coming off Sunday afternoon games, with Nebraska rolling to an 81-66 victory over Purdue in Lincoln, in which the two native Nebraska freshman led the team in scoring (Markowski 23; Weidner 14). Rutgers suffered a 61-45 defeat at the hands of Michigan State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

Husker Milestones

Sam Haiby needs one point to match Hannah Whitish (1,228) in 19th on NU’s all-time scoring list. Haiby needs 16 points to catch Brooke Schwartz at No. 18 (1,243).

Bella Cravens is expected to play in her 100th collegiate game on Tuesday, including her 40th as a Husker.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 8.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 11.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Off the Bench

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 6.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 3.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (87-79); 15th Season Overall (280-188)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten)

22 - Tyia Singleton - 6-2 - RJr. - F - 5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg

32 - Osh Brown - 6-1 - Gr. - F - 9.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg

0 - Lasha Petree - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 7.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg

3 - Shug Dickson - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 8.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg

35 - Sayawni Lassiter - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

12 - Sakima Walker - 6-5 - So. - C - 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

5 - Victoria Morris - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 3.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg

15 - Awa Sidibe - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

14 - Jailyn Mason - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg

1 - Destiny Marshall - 6-0 - RSr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

20 - Joiya Maddox - 6-0 - RSo. - G - 2.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg

24 - Kierra Sanderlin - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 0.1 rpg

54 - Chyna Cornwell - 6-3 - So. - F - 2.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg

11 - Stephanie Guihon - 5-6 - RSr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

10 - Erica Lafayette - 6-0 - So. - G - 0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Acting Head Coach: Tim Eatman 7th Season as a Rutgers Coach; 31st Season Overall in College Coaching

Rutgers comes to Lincoln Tuesday on an eight-game losing streak after suffering a 61-45 loss to Michigan State on Sunday in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights are led by acting head coach Tim Eatman, who has been on Hall of Fame Head Coach C. Vivian Stringer’s staff at Rutgers for the past seven seasons. Stringer has taken a leave of absence from coaching this season for personal reasons, and Eatman has led the Scarlet Knights to a 7-15 overall record and an 0-10 Big Ten mark.

Overall, 13 Scarlet Knights have started at least one game. Rutgers is shooting 39.9 percent from the field, including 27.4 percent from three-point range. The Scarlet Knights are averaging just 3.9 threes per game, while hitting just 65.3 percent of their free throws. Rutgers has managed just 56.1 points per game, but has held the opposition to just 59.0 points per contest. The Scarlet Knights have out-rebounded opponents (36.5-30.5, +6.0 rpg) but carry a minus-3.1 turnover margin.

First-year Scarlet Knight Osh Brown leads Rutgers in scoring (9.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.0 rpg). The 6-1 graduate transfer from Ball State is the NCAA Division active leader in total rebounds and double-doubles. Brown is the only Scarlet Knight to start every game this season.

Graduate Shug Dickson adds 8.7 points per game in the Rutgers backcourt. Dickson spent two-plus seasons at Tulsa before transferring to Texas Tech. She never played in Lubbock and transferred to Missouri in 2020-21. Another graduate transfer, Sayawni Lassiter, came to Rutgers from Florida State. The 5-10 guard is averaging 3.0 points per game. Lassiter has played in all 22 games with 12 starts.

Overall, the Scarlet Knights feature eight first-year transfers into the program, including 2019-20 NJCAA National Player of the Year Awa Sidibe, who was a teammate of Nebraska’s Ashley Scoggin at Salt Lake City CC. Sidibe (3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg) has appeared in 21 games with three starts.

Series History

Rutgers leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 6-4, including a 78-62 win over the Huskers at Jersey Mike’s Arena (the RAC) in Piscataway Feb. 7, 2021 in the last meeting between the two teams.