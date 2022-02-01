Nebrasketball vs. Michigan Wolverines and WBB vs Rutgers Game Thread

Women’s Basketball vs Rutgers

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV/Video: Nebraska Public Media/B1G+ Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Men’s Basketball at Michigan

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in Ann Arbor tonight to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The teams played in Lincoln in December in a matchup that nobody wants to revisit considering how mediocre of a squad this Juwan Howard squad has turned out to be. Anybody remember all the idiotic hype about this team “repeating” as conference “champs” again this season? Good one. Then again, the Huskers have never won a game in Ann Arbor.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8:07 p.m. CST/9:07 p.m. EST

Where: Crisler Center (12,707) - Commie Town, Michigan*

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live/FOXSportsApp

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: TallySight pegs Michigan at -14.5.

Michigan Wolverines

2021-22 Record: 10-8 (4-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Juwan Howard

Record at Michigan: 52-25 (3rd year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 6-15 (0-10 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-60 (3rd year)

Career Record: 135-115 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Michigan leads 20-3

Big Ten action: Michigan leads 1-14

In Ann Arbor: Nebraska is 0-10