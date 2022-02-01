 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nebrasketball vs. Michigan Wolverines and WBB vs Rutgers Game Thread

It’s a double header of Husker hoops this evening!

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers) and ranchbabe
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 05 Nebraska at Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Women’s Basketball vs Rutgers

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV/Video: Nebraska Public Media/B1G+ Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Men’s Basketball at Michigan

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in Ann Arbor tonight to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The teams played in Lincoln in December in a matchup that nobody wants to revisit considering how mediocre of a squad this Juwan Howard squad has turned out to be. Anybody remember all the idiotic hype about this team “repeating” as conference “champs” again this season? Good one. Then again, the Huskers have never won a game in Ann Arbor.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8:07 p.m. CST/9:07 p.m. EST
Where: Crisler Center (12,707) - Commie Town, Michigan*

TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live/FOXSportsApp
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: TallySight pegs Michigan at -14.5.

*The author’s nickname for the [People’s Republic of] Ann Arbor in no way reflects the viewpoints of Corn Nation, SB Nation, or Vox Media and is merely the reflections of a native born Michigander’s hatred of that stuck up, pretentious, awful town in southeast Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines
2021-22 Record: 10-8 (4-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Juwan Howard
Record at Michigan: 52-25 (3rd year)
Career Record: Same

Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 6-15 (0-10 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 20-60 (3rd year)
Career Record: 135-115 (8th year)

Head-to-Head
All-Time: Michigan leads 20-3
Big Ten action: Michigan leads 1-14
In Ann Arbor: Nebraska is 0-10

