Frosted Flakes: Winter Olympic Opening Ceremonies on Friday

The opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics is on Friday! I will not be tuning in at 5:30 A.M. to check them out, but will be excited to see them on Friday night.

I think I am most excited to watch snowboarding, figure skating, and curling.

Will you be tuning in?

Now onto your flakes.

Nebraska

Alexis Markowski and Bryce McGowens aren’t the only Husker freshmen to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this week.

Chris Hiser Collects Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Nebraska men's gymnast Chris Hiser earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors announced the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon for his performance against Michigan

Huskers Remain No. 12 in USTFCCCA Poll - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team remained at No. 12 in the men's rankings of the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association's (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division

Recapping Nebraska football’s offensive transfer portal changes | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Like many teams across college football, Nebraska has made frequent use of the transfer portal. While it lost some depth, the offense found a slew of new talent from across

Hunter at Home as Husker Coach - University of Nebraska

It was a December to remember for Kelly Hunter. But it wasn't her first.

Three takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball’s 63-61 defeat to Rutgers | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska men’s basketball realized a sobering truth on Saturday evening.

Huskers' Skilled Post Players Put Stress On Opposing Defenses - Nebraska Women's Basketball - Hail Varsity

Each opponent calls for a different and unique game plan. For some teams, that could be a problem. For the Huskers? Not so much due to their quality depth.

Hoiberg Expects Verge to be Back in Uniform as Huskers Head to Ann Arbor - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

Fred Hoiberg provided an update on Alonzo Verge Jr. on Monday as the Huskers prepare for a rematch with Michigan on Tuesday.

Elsewhere

Jim Harbaugh rumors: Michigan coach has interest in Vikings job - Sports Illustrated

Could Jim Harbaugh make a return to the NFL in 2022?

Arizona State football: OC Hill is fourth coach to resign - Sports Illustrated

The NCAA is investigating the Sun Devils program for alleged recruiting violations.

Cincinnati Public Schools amend academic calendar, give students, staff day off after Bengals-Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Public Schools announced Monday that staff and students will have the day off on Feb. 14, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Vandalized Jackie Robinson plaque set to be displayed at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will display a plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia to teach the public about Robinson's story and combat hate.

Super Bowl 2022: Here's why the Rams will be the 'away' team in their own stadium when they face the Bengals - CBSSports.com

The Bengals will get to call SoFi Stadium their home in Super Bowl LVI

Austin Davis steps down at Auburn: Tigers abruptly lose offensive coordinator as coaching turnover continues - CBSSports.com

Davis was hired by the Tigers program in December to replace Mike Bobo