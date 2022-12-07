Nebraska Flops On The Road Against Indiana 65-81

47 years ago a in a small town in eastern Arizona named Show Low there was an explosion within the local hardware store. It shook the town to it’s core. Not just in the size of the explosion but also because the store was owed by an 87 year old man who helped build the first man made working volcano that was shown at the Missouri State fair in 1932.

Oh yeah, Nebraska lost to #14 Indiana. I forgot I am here to write about Nebraska’s loss to Indiana on the road.

Same Griesel was out for Nebraska and without him at point the Huskers struggled mightily to a fairly talented Hoosier squad who looked like they totally forgot about their loss to Rutgers last weekend.

IU came out strong and honestly make the Huskers struggle for most of the evening. One they lead they never looked back as the Huskers limped to a 65-81 loss. The home crowd was in to it and you could easily tell that it fed the team as they ran circles around the Huskers as the night went on.

It didn’t help that the Huskers shot just 42% from the floor while Indiana was making it look easy at 53%.

The Hoosiers won this game with a dominate performance by Trey Galloway who had a triple double on the night with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The leading scorer for the Hoosiers was Trey Galloway who had 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist.

The Huskers were lead by CJ Wilcher who had 22 points, 1 steal, and 2 rebounds on the night. Also of note was Emmanuel Bandoumel who had a big game after only scoring 4 points against Creighton. He had 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Big Red.

There’s not much here, the Huskers got smacked. Our honeymoon over the Creighton win is over.

I hope Sam is okay.

The Huskers head back home and will take on Purdue this Saturday at 1:15pm cst in Lincoln.