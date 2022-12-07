Reaction: Donovan Raiola to return as Nebraska’s offensive line coach

News is out that our new football overlord, Matt Rhule, is keeping Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach. Of all the coaches on Scott Frost’s last staff, Raiola would be the one most fans would want to NOT return.

Nebraska’s offensive line this past season was the worst I can remember, and I am an old, crusty man. It was atrocious. The guys weren’t physical, except for a few bright spots while run blocking later in the season. They couldn’t pass block. Any time a defense ran a stunt or a twist, our offensive linemen’s heads exploded, resulting in an avalanche of “lookout” blocking.

To be fair to Raiola, everything that happened this past season was a shitshow. Frost left the program a decimated shell of itself, and perhaps to hold that against Raiola is unfair to him. I know that if I were him I’d hate the idea that my one year as a P5 offensive line coach was tied to Scott Frost’s abysmal failure as a P5 head coach.

Another area of concern regarding Raiola is recruiting. What offensive line players has he recruited? And is this a ploy to get his talented nephew Dylan to Nebraska? I hope not.

Still another concern is - are we going to spend this offseason having Koolaid shoved down our throat by apologists who will do their best to sugar coat this news? Probably.

Get A Friggin’ Hoodie For Christmas

Go here. Get Stuff. Before December 11th for Christmas delivery!