Nebraska WBB vs Wisconsin Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten)
Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 7 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED
Live Video: B1G+
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
After a big upset vs Maryland, Nebraska is again receiving votes in both national polls and returning home for the first time in two weeks. The Huskers have been playing shorthanded with four players on the roster not available vs Maryland. Sam Haiby is still recovering from a knee injury she aggravated in a non-conference game. Trinity Brady took an elbow to the head against Louisville and has not returned. Nailah Dillard has battled injuries throughout her entire Husker career and Maggie Mendelson will finish the volleyball season before joining the basketball team.
That leaves nine Huskers in the rotation. Maddie Krull played an admirable game vs the Terrapins in Brady’s place in the starting lineup. Jaz Shelley has gone nuclear in scoring the past two games and Alexis Markowski and Issie Bourne continue to be a force inside. Allison Weidner has really stepped up and shows great instincts; she just seems to know where the ball is going and gets there before other players do.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 9.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (102-87); 16th Season Overall (295-196)
Wisconsin Badgers (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten)
25 - Serah Williams - 6-4 - Fr. - F - 12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg
3 - Brooke Schramek - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg
5 - Julie Pospisilova - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 14.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
11 - Maty Wilke - 5-10 - RFr. - G - 13.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
12 - Avery LaBarbera - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Off the Bench
30 - Sydney Hilliard - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
14 - Krystyna Ellew - 5-10 - So. - G - 6.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg
4 - Lily Krahn - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 0.3 rpg
20 - Sacia Vanderpool - 6-4 - RFr. - F - 2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
22 - Tessa Towers - 6-5 - Fr. - C - 1.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg
15 - Sania Copeland - 5-7 - Fr. - G - 1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
24 - Natalie Leuzinger - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg
13 - Ronnie Porter - 5-4 - Fr. - G - 1.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
2 - Savannah White - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 0.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg
44 - Mary Ferrito - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg
Head Coach: Marisa Moseley (Boston U, 2004) Second Season at Wisconsin (11-28); Fifth Season Overall (56-57)
Coach Marisa Moseley guides her second Wisconsin team to Lincoln with a 3-7 overall record and an 0-1 Big Ten mark after a 102-71 loss to No. 10 Iowa in Madison on Sunday afternoon. Four of Wisconsin’s seven losses have come by single digits, including five-point losses to Florida State (92-87) and at Illinois State (62-57) and eight-point setbacks to Georgia (68-60) and VCU (75-67).
The Badgers have outscored (71.5-71.1) and outshot (.434-.411 FG/.350-.341 3FG/.759-.751 FT) the opposition, but carry a negative rebound margin (-0.9 rpg) and turnover margin (-1.4 pg).
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Series History
Nebraska leads the all-time series with Wisconsin 14-7, including a five-game winning streak. The Huskers were 2-0 against the Badgers last season, including a 77-44 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Jan. 27, 2022) and an 80-70 win at Wisconsin (Feb. 23, 2022).
The Huskers have won eight consecutive home games against the Badgers in a streak that started at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with a 68-59 win on Feb. 19, 2012. Nebraska is 14-2 against Wisconsin as Big Ten foes.
