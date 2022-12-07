Nebraska WBB vs Wisconsin Preview

Look for a combined men’s/women’s game thread tonight and join us here on CN!

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten)

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

After a big upset vs Maryland, Nebraska is again receiving votes in both national polls and returning home for the first time in two weeks. The Huskers have been playing shorthanded with four players on the roster not available vs Maryland. Sam Haiby is still recovering from a knee injury she aggravated in a non-conference game. Trinity Brady took an elbow to the head against Louisville and has not returned. Nailah Dillard has battled injuries throughout her entire Husker career and Maggie Mendelson will finish the volleyball season before joining the basketball team.

That leaves nine Huskers in the rotation. Maddie Krull played an admirable game vs the Terrapins in Brady’s place in the starting lineup. Jaz Shelley has gone nuclear in scoring the past two games and Alexis Markowski and Issie Bourne continue to be a force inside. Allison Weidner has really stepped up and shows great instincts; she just seems to know where the ball is going and gets there before other players do.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 9.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (102-87); 16th Season Overall (295-196)

Wisconsin Badgers (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten)

25 - Serah Williams - 6-4 - Fr. - F - 12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg

3 - Brooke Schramek - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg

5 - Julie Pospisilova - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 14.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

11 - Maty Wilke - 5-10 - RFr. - G - 13.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg

12 - Avery LaBarbera - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Off the Bench

30 - Sydney Hilliard - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

14 - Krystyna Ellew - 5-10 - So. - G - 6.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

4 - Lily Krahn - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 0.3 rpg

20 - Sacia Vanderpool - 6-4 - RFr. - F - 2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

22 - Tessa Towers - 6-5 - Fr. - C - 1.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg

15 - Sania Copeland - 5-7 - Fr. - G - 1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

24 - Natalie Leuzinger - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg

13 - Ronnie Porter - 5-4 - Fr. - G - 1.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

2 - Savannah White - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 0.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg

44 - Mary Ferrito - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Head Coach: Marisa Moseley (Boston U, 2004) Second Season at Wisconsin (11-28); Fifth Season Overall (56-57)

Coach Marisa Moseley guides her second Wisconsin team to Lincoln with a 3-7 overall record and an 0-1 Big Ten mark after a 102-71 loss to No. 10 Iowa in Madison on Sunday afternoon. Four of Wisconsin’s seven losses have come by single digits, including five-point losses to Florida State (92-87) and at Illinois State (62-57) and eight-point setbacks to Georgia (68-60) and VCU (75-67).

The Badgers have outscored (71.5-71.1) and outshot (.434-.411 FG/.350-.341 3FG/.759-.751 FT) the opposition, but carry a negative rebound margin (-0.9 rpg) and turnover margin (-1.4 pg).

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Wisconsin 14-7, including a five-game winning streak. The Huskers were 2-0 against the Badgers last season, including a 77-44 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Jan. 27, 2022) and an 80-70 win at Wisconsin (Feb. 23, 2022).

The Huskers have won eight consecutive home games against the Badgers in a streak that started at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with a 68-59 win on Feb. 19, 2012. Nebraska is 14-2 against Wisconsin as Big Ten foes.