The Nebraska WBB vs Wisconsin and Nebrasketball Vs. Indiana Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten)

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Vs. Indiana Game Thread

Time: 7:30pm CST

Location: Bloomington, IN

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Be kind, rewind.