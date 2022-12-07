Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Coaching Carousel

Another big week of coaching hires across the nation. It seems that most schools are trying to get their new staffs together before they lose out on the recruiting trail.

Question for you all. Outside of Matt Rhule being hired by Nebraska, what other coaching hires have you been impressed with. Or, which ones do you think were bad?

New staff surely will notice Nebraska defense's strides under Busch

As soon as Bill Busch took over as Nebraska defensive coordinator in mid-September, fans saw immediate improvement across the board.

Matt Rhule’s revealing first week recruiting for Nebraska — from passion to ping-pong - The Athletic

Nebraska recruiting updates include the impressions prospects are already forming of the new coaching staff.

Nebraska Football: 5 Immediate Transfer Portal Targets on Offense - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

These potential transfers could help the Nebraska Cornhuskers remake their offensive depth chart in a hurry.

Hall-of-Famer Zach Wiegert Credits Teammates, Coaches - All Huskers

Former Nebraska offensive tackle reminisces before induction ceremony in Las Vegas

Other News From The Sporting World

MLB free agents tracker: Ranking Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and more as Cubs add Cody Bellinger

Follow all of baseball's free-agent moves right here.

BYU football: BYU assistant Ed Lamb a great hire for Northern Colorado - Deseret News

BYU football: Kalani Sitake’s defensive staff restructuring continues as seven-year assistant Ed Lamb lands head coaching job at Northern Colorado

Barry Odom named new UNLV football coach | Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV hired former Missouri coach Barry Odom as the 13th football coach in program history.

Northern Colorado to reportedly hire BYU assistant Ed Lamb

Sources say the University of Northern Colorado football program will hire Ed Lamb, a former Southern Utah head coach and BYU assistant.

College Football World Reacts to Heisman Trophy Finalists, Snubs - Sports Illustrated

Who was the most glaring omission for college football’s highest individual award?

Auburn defends Hugh Freeze hire in email responses to fans - Sports Illustrated

The president and AD sent messages to those who expressed concern at the decision.

Andrew Luck finally reveals why he walked away from the NFL

The former Colts QB was on a Hall of Fame track, but a harsh look in the mirror pushed him toward another path.

Change Is Coming for Everyone in College Football—Even Alabama - The Ringer

For just the second time since the College Football Playoff began, Alabama will be on the outside looking in. This doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide’s reign is over, though—just that they’re the sport’s bellwether in a new way.

Rams get Baker Mayfield on waivers - ProFootballTalk

The rumors of Baker Mayfield heading to the Rams were true.

The Enduring Metal Genius of Metallica | The New Yorker

On the road with the band in its forty-first year.

Every monk in Thai temple defrocked after testing positive for meth - CBS News

"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," an official said.

NOFX's Fat Mike: “You can play bass better with a thin pick. Our job, as bass players, is to play whole notes – not sharp ones – and play them smooth” | Guitar World

The frontman on why a bassist's job in a punk-rock band is to make everyone else sound good, and why a track he wrote for Blink-182 is the “worst song” on NOFX's upcoming record, Double Album

