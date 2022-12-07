The Indiana Preview

Date: Wednesday, December 7th

Time: 7:30pm CST

Location: Bloomington, In

Record: 7-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

Ranking: Coaches #11/AP #14

Head Coach: Mike Woodson (2nd Season)

Preview:

The Huskers take on a second top 25 team this week when they head to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in their first conference game of the season. The Hoosiers themselves are sitting 7-1 and are coming off a 48-63 loss to unraked conference foe Rutgers this past Saturday in Piscataway, NJ.

Indiana is lead by former Hoosier All-American Mike Woodson who is in his second year coaching the program. They made the NCAA Tournament his first year at the helm. Their first dance invitation since 2016. A lot is expected of this years squad and they have proven their worth for the most part.

The top scorer for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6’9” power forward is averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten and was on the All-Big Ten Defensive team. Going into this season he was named to numerous All-American selections. He can easily make the Huskers night troublesome of not kept in check from the opening tipoff.

Next to Trayce is fellow senior Xavier Johnson at guard. Xavier is averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on the year. He started his career out at Pittsburgh where he earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors. Xavier transferred to Indiana last season and played well for the Hoosiers. He has been picked as an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media going into the season. An aggressive player by nature, Xavier will be a problem early on for the Huskers on offense as well as defense.

Also of note is forward Miller Kopp. The 6’7” forward is averaging 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.06 assists per game. He is in his second year with the Hoosiers as he was a transfer from fellow Big Ten Conference school Northwestern.

This Indiana team is a bit salty and their strength lies within their defense. They are currently keeping their opponents shooting just 36.3% from the floor so far this season and are ruthless under the boards. Nebraska will need to make every shot count on Wednesday night and the Hoosiers will do everything they can to limit their ability to score. The Huskers will have to come out hot and aggressive if they want to keep their winning streak alive in the month of December.