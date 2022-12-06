Nebraska Adds Speed in Latest Commit from Brice Turner for 2023

Typical Matt Rhule.
He finds players that fit a specific profile and then trusts in his ability to develop players. In this case he has added Brice Turner.
Also typical Matt Rhule, he finds somebody who is not currently ranked by 24/7.
After a great conversation with @evancooper2 and @CoachBME, I would like to say that I will be verbally committing to The University of Nebraska for Football and Track!! @HuskerFBNation @NUTrackandField pic.twitter.com/AzMZ8dTHr7— Brice Turner (@BriceTurner9) December 6, 2022
Turner will also be competing in Track and Field for Nebraska as well. As a football player last season he finished with 803 yards and 8 touchdowns.
He was also the Class A4 champion in the state of Texas for the 100m and 200m. He did not have any offers from other power 5 schools though it sounds like his football recruitment was just getting started.
This is the same day that Rhule received a decommitment from Ben Brahmer from Pierce, NE who committed to Iowa State.
Blessed to be the first…ready to work!! @Huskers https://t.co/eCkPXC4GQ9— Brice Turner (@BriceTurner9) December 6, 2022
Nebraska got a commitment today from Texas WR/track star Brice Turner, one of the fastest recruits in the country. He's run a 10.25 100. Not a surprise Matt Rhule is finding/landing blazing fast guys. That was a key to his success at Baylor: https://t.co/nq4cyMZF0o— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2022
