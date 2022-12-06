Five Huskers Selected to the AVCA All Region Team

Five Nebraska volleyball players were named to the AVCA North All-Region team. This selection makes them eligible to receive All-American honors, which are announced next week.

Madi Kubik, Kaitlyn Hord, Lexi Rodriguez, Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick were each named to the AVCA North All-Region team. This is Hord’s 5th selection, Kubik’s 4th, Rodriguez’s 2nd, Lauenstein and Allick’s 1st.

The AVCA announced 211 players to the all region teams. There are nine regions to which players and teams are divided. Nebraska is part of the North region. The player of the year for the North Region is Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. The Freshman of the year is Carter Booth, Minnesota. The Coach of the year is Leanne Williamson, South Dakota.