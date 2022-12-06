Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Matt Rhule Moves, Basketball And The CFB Playoff

Todd and I get together for another Monday night session. We have decided to keep doing these if people keep showing up.
Note that we have moved to 8:00 pm to avoid a conflict with another popular online Husker show.
This week Todd and I discussed:
The amazing weekend of Husker sports!
- Nebraska WBB beat Maryland for the first time
- Nebraska MBB beat #7 Creighton for the first time in Omaha in what seems forever
- Nebraska wrestling won the Cliff Keen Wrestling Tournament in Las Vegas
- Nebraska volleyball continued on the NCAA Tournament to the Sweet 16
We also hit on:
- The College Football Playoff
Todd laments Alabama didn’t get in
Can anyone beat Georgia?
Could we see a Ohio State - Michigan national title match?
- Deion Sanders going to Colorado
- The transfer portal, the players who have left, and the players that are going to
