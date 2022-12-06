 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Matt Rhule Moves, Basketball And The CFB Playoff

By Jon Johnston
Todd and I get together for another Monday night session. We have decided to keep doing these if people keep showing up.

Note that we have moved to 8:00 pm to avoid a conflict with another popular online Husker show.

This week Todd and I discussed:

The amazing weekend of Husker sports!

  • Nebraska WBB beat Maryland for the first time
  • Nebraska MBB beat #7 Creighton for the first time in Omaha in what seems forever
  • Nebraska wrestling won the Cliff Keen Wrestling Tournament in Las Vegas
  • Nebraska volleyball continued on the NCAA Tournament to the Sweet 16

We also hit on:

  • The College Football Playoff

Todd laments Alabama didn’t get in

Can anyone beat Georgia?

Could we see a Ohio State - Michigan national title match?

  • Deion Sanders going to Colorado
  • The transfer portal, the players who have left, and the players that are going to

