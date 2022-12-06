Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Matt Rhule Moves, Basketball And The CFB Playoff

Todd and I get together for another Monday night session. We have decided to keep doing these if people keep showing up.

Note that we have moved to 8:00 pm to avoid a conflict with another popular online Husker show.

This week Todd and I discussed:

The amazing weekend of Husker sports!

Nebraska WBB beat Maryland for the first time

Nebraska MBB beat #7 Creighton for the first time in Omaha in what seems forever

Nebraska wrestling won the Cliff Keen Wrestling Tournament in Las Vegas

Nebraska volleyball continued on the NCAA Tournament to the Sweet 16

We also hit on:

The College Football Playoff

Todd laments Alabama didn’t get in

Can anyone beat Georgia?

Could we see a Ohio State - Michigan national title match?

Deion Sanders going to Colorado

The transfer portal, the players who have left, and the players that are going to

