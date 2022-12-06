Corn Flakes: Basketball Blackshirts

I thought this was cool.

Throw the bones with pride @HuskerHoops, you earned it. ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/kPIMM2YRnx — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) December 6, 2022

Trev should probably invest in blackshirts of all sports, then they wouldn’t just have to be football jerseys. I know that’s the origin of the Blackshirts, but it could be made more of a thing to honor defense in all Husker sports.

Any way that you want to look at it, I still think it was a cool moment.

Now, here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Huskers Snap and Extend Streaks - All Huskers

Husker Dan: Big wins over the past week and a half are reasons to celebrate.

Chatelain: How did Nebraska men's basketball beat Creighton? By becoming Wisconsin football

The Huskers dominated the paint, denied Creighton transition baskets and shortened the game by prolonging possessions. Basically, Fred Hoiberg turned Nebraska men's basketball into Wisconsin football.

Deion Sanders Tells Colorado Football Players to Consider Transferring

Incoming Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders told the current team to consider entering the transfer portal because of changes he plans to make to the football program

Shatel: How will Matt Rhule balance the transfer portal and developing recruits at Nebraska?

While new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was away in the NFL the last three years, the transfer portal happened. Way back in the old days, in 2019, college coaches built

Nebraska Football: LB coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece

The Nebraska football team appears to have filled one of the last spots that was still open with the hiring of Rob Dvoracek.

Elsewhere

DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal - Best fits for former Clemson QB

Two years ago against Notre Dame, DJU seemed like Clemson's next QB sensation. Now he's looking for a new home.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't play in CFP, headed to draft

Ohio State star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has dealt with a hamstring injury all season, is headed to the NFL draft and won't play vs. Georgia in the CFP.

Heisman Trophy finalists 2022: C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan heading to New York - CBSSports.com

The 2022 Heisman finalists have been announced with four quarterbacks making the cut

Get to know 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who is expected to start vs. Tom Brady and Buccaneers in Week 14

Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.

Pele health status: Family says death not imminent for Brazil icon - Sports Illustrated

“He is sick, he is old. But at the moment, he is there because of the lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again.”