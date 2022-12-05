Louisiana RB Arnold Barnes Decommits From Nebraska

Nebraska lost the services of 3 star RB Arnold Barnes Monday morning. He held Power 5 offers from Nebraska and Iowa, and was originally committed to Tulane.

When new coaches come in, they usually want to recruit their own guys.

If you read my thread when he committed, you know I was a MASSIVE Barnes fan. This one cuts deep, like the emotional dagger pierced into one's heart by an adulterous spouse. I hope that EJ Barthel and Matt Rhule have someone better lined up.

GBR.

*sniffles and wipes tears*