Huskers in the NFL Week 13

Another week is in the books for the NFL and our former Huskers had their fingerprints all over the league. Whether it was playing a big role in playoff caliber games, being part of blowouts or even having career games, it was eventful. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 13 games.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Playing only 12 offensive snaps, Toure’s lone catch came in the 4th quarter for seven yards.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

Against the Texans Stille played ten defensive snaps but was unable to make a tackle or any other play of note.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

While Collins may only finished with one tackle he had a solid day holding the point of attack and clogging up running and limiting the Browns potent rushing attack.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Kalu finished with three tackles against the Eagles with two coming on kickoffs while he got another in the fourth quarter playing some garbage time.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

With the Eagles winning in a convincing fashion that meant we got to see some of Jurgens in at center. That was in addition to getting a few goal line snaps as a tight end.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts to Jack Stoll pic.twitter.com/Rbey7BW1xw — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 4, 2022

Stoll may have had better games, but his three catches against the Titans may have been his most productive game of his short career. Stoll caught all three of his targets for 41 yards, including a 26 yard catch in the second quarter.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

Ndamukong Suh makes the tackle pic.twitter.com/e3dWCHzzr3 — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 4, 2022

Playing just under half of the game, Suh was able to make three tackles but more importantly he helped the Eagles defense limit Derrick Henry to just 30 yards rushing on the game. Suh was brought in to help cure the Eagles run defense, and he’s doing just that.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Morgan was able to make a tackle on a punt on Kansas City’s first punt of the game but was relatively quiet from then on as he only played six offensive snaps as a designated blocker.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Touchdown Mahomes. What a play. What a game. pic.twitter.com/VRmmsdfFnm — DrConstipatio (@yarnskarb) December 4, 2022

In what could have been a big play, Taylor-Britt knocked the ball loose on a hit to Patrick Mahomes, but it was just an inch too late as Mahomes had already crossed the plane of the endzone. Taylor-Britt finished with three tackles and nearly had an interception in the Bengals win over the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

After last week’s production it was a step back for Ameer who only had one rush for 4 yards and was only targeted once in the passing game. Heck Ameer didn’t even get a chance to return a kick.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

An injury to Zion Johnson at the end of the 2nd quarter allowed Jaimes to get some action at right guard for eight snaps where he played well in the reserve role.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann was unable to make any tackles on special teams in their Sunday night loss to the Cowboys.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford’s only tacke came at the end of the game on a kickoff.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

In the Cowboys’ rout over the Colts, Maher’s only work was kicking extra points and kickoffs. And he had a lot of them.

Inactive

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Practice Squad

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears