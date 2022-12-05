Monday Flakes: Husker Hoops, Husker Hoops, Husker Hoops

You may, or may not (but you probably don’t follow this site if not) have noticed that Husker hoops notched two really big wins this weekend.

The Husker women dominated #20 Maryland on the road to claim the first-ever win against the Terrapins in women’s hoops. Given how the team had been playing, I didn’t expect this win.

But, I’ll take it.

We finally saw the Husker women’s team we had expected this season. They scored points with aggressive offense and played frustrating lockdown defense. Jaz Shelley has decided that if Sam Haiby isn’t on the floor, then she needs to play offense for two, and has scored in spades the past two games.

Alexis Markowski continues to challenge other teams to stop her. Today, Maryland sort of answered her challenge but the rest of the Nebraska team stepped up and made sure the Terps payed for focusing on Markowski. Maddie Krull deserves a shoutout for playing complimentary ball during her first Husker start.

Oh, and the men had a bit of a challenge, and won a game...against...checks notes...#7 Creighton. Fred Hoiberg has a different group of players on the floor, or else he’s asking them to play differently (I’m not sure which). Either way, Nebraska imposed their will on a very very good Bluejay team.

tough day to be a ranked opponent playing the 'skers@HuskersWBB @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/gYgAUb9KYT — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 4, 2022

Frosted Flakes

Coastal Carolina hires NC State OC Tim Beck as coach

Coastal Carolina has hired NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace the departing Jamey Chadwell.

MaxPreps: Pierce finishes as No. 1 small-town football team in the nation | Select | norfolkdailynews.com

https://norfolkdailynews.com/select/maxpreps-pierce-finishes-as-no-1-small-town-football-team-in-the-nation/article_0c7f0f3a-7323-11ed-a3a5-5b7b904ce3ab.html?fbclid=IwAR02azhZOQPm4e6hDcKWmuRuWq_k7qXu02x4Izig_794yj81IDmf5wmLb_Y

Colorado’s Goal for Next Sept. 9: ‘No red!’ - All Huskers

As new head football coach Deion Sanders is introduced in Boulder, fans are told ‘don’t sell your tickets’ to the Nebraska game

Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program's coaching changes.

Wrestling: Upset Heavy Huskers Put Five into Semis in Vegas - Corn Nation

No. 16 Nebraska punched through the most wrestlers to Saturday’s semifinal round of any team, sits in third place in the team race at CKLV

Huskers Claim Third Straight Cliff Keen Title - University of Nebraska

Three Huskers claimed individual titles and the Nebraska wrestling team won its third-straight and fifth overall Cliff Keen title on Saturday night at the Las Vegas

OU Flashback: Sooners-Husker Big 12 Title Game Marked the End of an Era

https://tulsaworld.com/news/local/history/ou-flashback-sooners-huskers-big-12-title-game-12-years-ago-today-marked-the-end/collection_74c48498-651e-11ed-868a-8be26b9f7240.html#1

Sports!!

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974 | AP News

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup , one will disappear after the tournament.

49ers’ Brock Purdy first Mr. Irrelevant to throw TD pass in NFL history

Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.

USMNT must stay on this path to ensure future World Cup success

Since the USMNT returned to the World Cup in 1990 after a 40-year absence, it has won just one knockout round game, reaching the quarters in 2002.

Baseball Hall of Fame panel sends Fred McGriff to Cooperstown

After hitting 493 home runs in his 19-year career, "The Crime Dog" Fred McGriff gets the nod from Baseball Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era committee.

Reading Makes You Smarter

(not guaranteed)

Employers Are Investing In Tech That Constantly Reads Employee Brainwaves To "Optimize" Performance | IFLScience

You thought spyware was bad?

How long until all life on Earth dies? - Big Think

Life on Earth is doomed. How long will it be before the Sun puts an end to it? We have less time than you might think.

You Can Now Buy Ralphie Parker's House From 'A Christmas Story'

Prospective buyers will be considered with competitive offers of $10 million, and a promise of keeping the house as a tourist attraction open

Lucky's Last Run — Two Strangers and a Dog Take One Last Epic Run

David Green ran across the US with his dog Lucky, who had cancer, and Chris Genoversa drove a support vehicle.

Help wanted: New York eyes ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ rat supremo to take on city’s rodents | New York | The Guardian

Irreverent job posting seeks candidate to lead city’s long-running battle against rats, which have increased in number post-pandemic

Archaeologists Find 1,900-Year-Old Snacks in Sewers Beneath the Colosseum | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Spectators at Rome’s ancient amphitheater enjoyed olives, figs, nuts and more

How the pandemic aged teen brains

The trauma and stress of living through the pandemic structurally changed and aged the brains of adolescents by at least 3-to-4 years, found a Stanford University study on Thursday.

Australian adventurer Lucy Barnard is resuming her attempt to become the first woman to walk from Argentina to Alaska - ABC News

Australian adventurer Lucy Barnard wants to become the first woman to walk the length of the world — from Argentina to Alaska. And she's hoping to walk almost every step of the way with her pet dog Wombat, who had to stay behind in South America when the pandemic put their mission on hold.

Tortoise Celebrates its 190th Birthday as the World's Oldest Land Animal

Jonathan the tortoise is the world's oldest living land animal and is celebrating his 190th birthday with video and cake.

The Weekly Dump

Self-service checkouts are covered in poop bacteria: study

Self-service checkouts are often covered in harmful bacteria found in fecal matter, according to a study conducted in the UK.

FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do? | Live Science

The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.

Then There’s This

In 1996, a College Student Demanded Pepsi Hand Over a Harrier Jet

John Leonard’s demand was simple. All he wanted was for Pepsi to deliver the Harriet jet he believed they had promised. In 1996, Leonard, then a 21-year-old college student...