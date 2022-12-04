Nebraska Basketball Knocks Off #7 Creighton On the Road 63-53

The Nebrasketball Blackshirt defense put on a clinic, held Creighton to a season low shooting, forced turnovers in upsetting the Jays at home for the first time since 2004. It was the first regular season win in Omaha since 1995.

Nebraska’s offense ran the clock on every possession, slowing the game down, an approach sure to irritate the more flamboyant opponent. And it worked! Creighton at times seemed frustrated and upset, as if they’d just show up on the court and crush our beloved Huskers like they had so many times before!

Sam Griesel lead the offense with a steady hand, scoring 18 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Derrick Walker was a solid as bedrock, scoring 22 on 11-16 shooting, while snaring 8 rebounds.

Creighton had 16 turnovers to the Huskers’ 13. Nebraska out rebounded the Jays 42-37. Perhaps the biggest and most shocking discrepancy in the game was points in the point. Our beloved Huskers had 40. Creighton had 16.

It was a great game!

This team is completely different than previous Hoiberg Nebraska teams. They take their time on the floor. They’re patient with the ball leading to fewer turnovers. They play tenacious defense. They don’t make as many mistakes, meaning they don’t constantly take bad shots, don’t throw the ball away haphazardly.

They look like they have a plan.