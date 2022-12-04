Nebraska WBB Dominates Maryland 90-67

I’m tired of this reminder, but here it is anyway. Nebraska has never beaten Maryland in women’s basketball. A struggling Husker squad vs a ranked Terrapin team doesn’t seem like the right combination to break that streak.

However, Amy Williams has pulled some great upsets and today would be a good day for one.

First Quarter

Maryland raced out to an early 4-0 lead and took over three minutes for the Huskers to find the hoop. Issie Bourne hit back to back threes to give Nebraska a 6-4 lead with 6:20 left. She contined her scoring ways with a layup to extend the lead to four (8-4 Neb).

It is good to see Nebraska hitting from long range as they have struggled of late. It is also nice to see the Husker defense playing more like we have come to expect. At the media timeout, the score was 11-10 Nebraska.

Out of the timeout, Maryland grabbed the lead, but Markowski earned an old fashioned three point play to get it right back (14-12 Neb). The final 90 seconds of the quarter saw a foul-fest, poor free throw shooting by both teams, and buzzer beater by Markowski.

Nebraska 16 Maryland 16

Second Quarter

Jaz Shelley threw a nice lob to Bourne to open the second quarter scoring. Markowski picked up her second foul early in the quarter while the Huskers held a 20-19 lead. The Terps are putting on a full court press that hasn’t reached high intensity, but is still pressuring Nebraska to get across the line.

The lead was exchanged a few times as the teams went back and forth trading baskets with the Terps holding a 27-25 margin at the halfway mark of the quarter. It looked like Allison Weidner had evened up the score at 27, but she was called for an offensive foul (something she is prone to with her hard-driving style of play).

Defense ruled for the next 90 seconds as neither team found the rim until Maryland hit a pair of free throws (29-26 MD). They continued to extend the lead to 32-25 and Amy Williams took a timeout to regroup her team. The lead grew to 11 (36-25 MD) before Jaz Shelley hit back to back threes to close the gap (36-31 MD). The Terps held for the final shot of the half but the Huskers held.

Maryland 36 Nebraska 31

Jaz Shelley leads Nebraska with 11 points and Issie Bourne has 10. Allison Weidner has pulled down seven rebounds.

Third Quarter

The Terps hit first out of the break (39-31 MD) but Allison Weidner was fouled and nailed her free throws (39-33 MD). The game went back and forth for a couple of minutes. The Huskers grabbed an advantage to get within two at the 6:00 mark (45-43 MD). The Terps are having a hard time handling Markowski’s physicality inside.

At the halfway point of the quarter, the score stands 48-43 MD.

The five point margin continued for two minutes until the Weidner’s three and a Shelley layup tied the game at 50 with 2:42 in the quarter. Shelley was fouled and made the free throw to give Nebraska a 51-50 lead. They extended their lead to three (55-52 Neb) with 1:43 left. Maddie Krull has been playing some very good minutes for the Huskers today. She has four points and four assists.

Nebraska held a 60-56 lead in the waning seconds of the quarter. Maryland held for the final shot, but were unsuccessful.

Nebraska 60 Maryland 56

Fourth Quarter

Markowski went right to work to extend the lead to six (62-56 Neb). She was fouled and hit the free throw (63-56 Neb). Maddie Krull drew an offensive foul to get the ball back for the Huskers. The scoring was fast and furious for a bit but the Huskers were more so as the lead grew to eight (67-59 Neb) with 8:24 left.

DOUBLE DIGIT LEAD!! Nebraska leads 70-59 for a brief moment until a Terp basket made it 70-61 Nebraska with 7:32 left. Markwoski is fouled and reclaims a double digit lead by hitting two free throws (72-61 Neb). There is 5:35 left.

A three point play by Anni Stewart gave Nebraska their biggest lead (75-63) with 5:10 left. A Terp basket got them back within 10 (75-65 Neb) at the media timeout with 4:41 left.

Maryland is starting to show signs of pressure/stress as they make a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes. Nebraska is in the bonus and Shelley hits two FTs (77-65 Neb). There is 4:06 left. Markowski picks up her fourth foul.

ISSIE BOURNE FOR THREE! Huskers lead 80-67 with 3:22 left. Moriarty hits two free throws and the lead grew to 15 (82-67) with 3:20 left. Maryland calls a timeout.

The lead continued to grow. 84-67 Nebraska with 2:47.

86-67 Nebraska with 2:22.

Weidner is fouled and hits one. 87-67 Nebraska with 2:18.

Somehow, a foul is NOT called on Maryland but Nebraska gets the ball back. The Terps are chucking up the ball as soon as they touch it.

Maryland calls off the dogs at 90 seconds left. The Huskers dribble around and waste as much time as they can and MD does not challenge them.

THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING!!! THE HUSKER WOMEN GET THEIR FIRST EVER WIN VS MARYLAND.

Final. Nebraska 90 Maryland 67

After the performances this team has put up against ranked teams so far this season, I was not expecting this. I thought they were capable of it, but haven’t played well without Haiby on the floor.

Well, I think they figured out how to play without Sammy as they smashed a ranked team and claimed a very very good road win.

Stats and Thoughts

Jaz Shelley led the way with 29 points. Other Huskers in double figures include Issie Bourne (18), Alexis Markowski (14) and Allison Weidner (13). Weidner claimed a double double as she led the team with 15 rebounds. Markowski and Bourne pulled down six rebounds each.

Weidner, Shelley and Maddie Krull each dished out five assists. Shelley added three steals.

Let’s hope the men ate the same thing for breakfast as the ladies as they take on Creighton later this afternoon.

Go Big Red!