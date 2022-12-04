Nebraska WBB vs #20 Maryland Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at 20/21 Maryland Terrapins (7-2)
Sunday, December 4, 2022, Noon (CT)
Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland
Live Video: B1G+
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.)Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM) Huskers.com, Huskers App
Maryland carries a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s game following a 74-72 road upset of previously unbeaten and No. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday in South Bend, Ind. Diamond Miller led the Terps with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Shyanne Sellers added 17 points and five boards.
Maryland Head Coach Brenda Frese shoots for career win No. 600 Sunday. Frese secured career win No. 500 (Jan. 8, 2019) and Maryland win No. 500 (Feb. 14, 2021) against the Huskers in Lincoln.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 9.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Seventh Season at Nebraska (101-87); 16th Season Overall (294-196)
20/21 Maryland Terrapins (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten)
13 - Faith Masonius - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 7.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg
0 - Shyanne Sellers - 6-2 - So. - G - 12.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg
1 - Diamond Miller - 6-3 - Sr. - G - 19.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg
10 - Abby Meyers - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 14.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg
12 - Elisa Pinzan - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 4.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Off the Bench
5 - Brinae Alexander - 6-0 - Sr. - G/F - 7.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
11 - Gia Cooke - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg
3 - Lavender Briggs - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg
15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - Fr. - G/F - 1.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg
24 - Bri McDaniel - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg
2 - Ava Sciolla - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
21 - Emma Chardon - 6-2 - So. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
Head Coach: Brenda Frese (Arizona, 1993)21st Season at Maryland (542-142); 24th Season Overall (599-172)
Nebraska vs. Maryland Series History
Maryland leads the all-time series with Nebraska 15-0.
The Terrapins have been ranked in the top 10 in eight of the 15 previous meetings, including an 83-73 Maryland win over the Huskers at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis (March 11, 2021).
The Terps have been ranked in the top 15 in either the AP or Coaches poll entering 13 of the previous 15 meetings, including Maryland’s 80-65 win at College Park last season (Feb. 6, 2022).
Maryland has been ranked in the AP Top 20 in all 16 meetings (including Sunday) with the lowest ranking coming at No. 20 (twice, 2019-20 and 2022-23).
