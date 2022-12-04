Nebraska WBB vs #20 Maryland Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at 20/21 Maryland Terrapins (7-2)

Sunday, December 4, 2022, Noon (CT)

Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.)Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM) Huskers.com, Huskers App

Maryland carries a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s game following a 74-72 road upset of previously unbeaten and No. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday in South Bend, Ind. Diamond Miller led the Terps with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Shyanne Sellers added 17 points and five boards.

Maryland Head Coach Brenda Frese shoots for career win No. 600 Sunday. Frese secured career win No. 500 (Jan. 8, 2019) and Maryland win No. 500 (Feb. 14, 2021) against the Huskers in Lincoln.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 9.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 8.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Seventh Season at Nebraska (101-87); 16th Season Overall (294-196)

20/21 Maryland Terrapins (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

13 - Faith Masonius - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 7.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg

0 - Shyanne Sellers - 6-2 - So. - G - 12.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

1 - Diamond Miller - 6-3 - Sr. - G - 19.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg

10 - Abby Meyers - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 14.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg

12 - Elisa Pinzan - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 4.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Off the Bench

5 - Brinae Alexander - 6-0 - Sr. - G/F - 7.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

11 - Gia Cooke - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg

3 - Lavender Briggs - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg

15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - Fr. - G/F - 1.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg

24 - Bri McDaniel - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

2 - Ava Sciolla - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

21 - Emma Chardon - 6-2 - So. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Brenda Frese (Arizona, 1993)21st Season at Maryland (542-142); 24th Season Overall (599-172)

Nebraska vs. Maryland Series History

Maryland leads the all-time series with Nebraska 15-0.

The Terrapins have been ranked in the top 10 in eight of the 15 previous meetings, including an 83-73 Maryland win over the Huskers at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis (March 11, 2021).

The Terps have been ranked in the top 15 in either the AP or Coaches poll entering 13 of the previous 15 meetings, including Maryland’s 80-65 win at College Park last season (Feb. 6, 2022).

Maryland has been ranked in the AP Top 20 in all 16 meetings (including Sunday) with the lowest ranking coming at No. 20 (twice, 2019-20 and 2022-23).