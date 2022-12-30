Five Heart Podcast 309: Guys Are Declaring, Bowl Games Begin

It’s another episode of the Five Heart Podcast.

Let me just say - God Bless Jon. Hi friends. It’s Greg Mehochko here. Founder and host of the Five Heart Podcast. I was not able to be on the show this week as with about 10 minutes to show time, one of my not-yet-two-year—old twins was just losing his ever loving mind. I couldn’t make a sound without him screaming, and that wouldn’t have made for a very fun show for you. With almost no time to spare, I pleaded in the CN Slack for anyone to step in my place. No one was available on such short notice. So this episode is a two-character show - Jon Damn Johnston and the viewers feeding him comments and questions.

Among the topics discussed are Huskers declaring for the draft, a little bit more on recruiting, and the upcoming bowl games.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, doing this show live is probably the most fun version of the show. But that means it’s not as flexible on the recording day/time as it used to be. So we appreciate you stepping in and being there for Jon when I could not be.

GBR.