Friday Flakes: Corn Nation’s Fifth Annual Book Club - 2022 Edition

This is the fourth annual Corn Nation book club.

My aim for 2022 was to read 10 books. I thought that if I lowered the number that I might go with some different types of books. I’m not sure that actually happened.

When it comes to reading books there are two new habits I picked up in 2022 that I wish I would have started long ago.

First, I started listening to non-fiction books on audible. Usually while I walk over lunch or when driving.

Second, if I’m reading a book and I’m not into it I will just stop reading it and move on. I used to be stubborn and say that I’m going to finish it no matter what.

Anyways, here are the books I read this year. As I’ve said that I love the Charlie Parker series by John Connolly so I woudl suggest those but the series is pretty dark so it isn’t for everybody.

Regarding #7 and #9, those were on a list of books recommended by Chris Williamson. I believe in always dating your wife so I thought maybe there would something I would get out of it. Models wasn’t too bad but I thought The Way of the Superior Man was dumb. Or maybe it just wasn’t for me. I think Chris Williamson recommended that one as well but I can’t find that. I put the video of his book suggestions below.

Discipline is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control by Ryan Holiday Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within by David Goggins Shadow Divers by Robert Kurson The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks by Chris Herring Run Away by Harlan Coben The Way of the Superior Man: A Spiritual Guide to Mastering the Challenges of Women, Work and Sexual Desire by David Deida The Nameless Ones by John Connolly Models: Attract Women Through Honesty by Mark Manson The Lessons of History by Will Durant Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business by Neil Postman The Dirty South by John Connolly Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear The Midnight Library by Matt Haig A Book of Bones by John Connolly I Will Teach You to Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. No BS by Ramit Sethi Superman: Red Son by Mark Millar From Blood to Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout The Interior Castle by St. Teresa of Avila The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson

What books did you enjoy in 2022? I’ll try and read a couple of your recommendations in 2023.

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers stifle Hawkeyes in 66-50 win

Nebraska came into Thursday night’s home game vs. Iowa having lost three of its last four games and needing a spark entering the grind of Big Ten Conference play.

The Hawkeyes were coming off an embarrassing home loss to Eastern Illinois before the break and desperate to bounce back

Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star EDGE, previews his commitment - On3

Staten Island (N.Y.) IMG Academy four-star EDGE Cameron Lenhardt decommitted from Nebraska on Sept. 18. As multiple programs entered his recruitment, Lenhardt had two main priorities: take his remaining official visits and “ball out.”

Huskers out-tough Iowa in 66-50 win

An active defense, dead-eye shooting in the first half from beyond the arc and some grown-man rebounding ensured there would be no holiday hangover for the Nebraska basketball team.

Top247 LBs Andrew and Michael Harris give the latest on their recruitment heading into January

Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 2023 four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are two of the top uncommitted prospects in the state of Florida in 2023.

The twins decommitted from UCF a few days before the early signing period, and are now taking their recruitment into the late signing period.

Pele, king of 'beautiful game,' dies at 82

Pele, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the past century, died Thursday. He was 82.

NBA suspends 11 players involved in Magic-Pistons altercation

The NBA suspended 11 players from the Magic and Pistons because of an altercation Wednesday in Detroit.

Pacers' Buddy Hield connects just 3 seconds into game vs. Cavaliers

Buddy Hield wasted no time finding the scoring column Thursday night.

And he did so in record-breaking fashion.

Report: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren emerges as next president of Chicago Bears

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is among the finalists to be the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren took over as Big Ten commissioner in 2020 after longtime conference leader Jim Delaney retired.

