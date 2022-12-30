Top 10 Sports Moments for Nebraska Athletics in 2022

Time to take a few minutes and look back at 2022 for the best sports moments for Nebraska Athletics.

When I went perusing for options I thought that I would have more than I could fit in a top 10 list.

I was wrong.

This was not a great year for Nebraska athletics and that is putting it lightly. Hopefully 2023 will bring better options.

So here are the Top 10 moments for Nebraska athletics in 2022.

#10 - Firing of Scott Frost

I got some pushback with this making the list. I get it. It could be considered a lowlight of the year. Or it could be considered a highlight.

I’m not celebrating that somebody lost their job, this makes the list because it gives Nebraska football an opportunity to start over and refresh.

#9 - Nebraska Volleyball Beats No. 7 Ranked Ohio State in Five Sets

Was this the best encapsulation of the 2022 Nebraska volleyball team? Extremely talented. Sloppy at times.

Frustrated at times. Elated at other times.

Did the Husker volleyball team underperform or overperform in 2022? I’ve seen it both ways and we can make excuses until next year but whenever there is a top 10 matchup in Lincoln and it goes five sets there isn’t much more of an exhiliarating experience then when you pull it out in the end.

#8 - Garrett Anglim Ties Nebraska Record for Home Runs in a game with Three

You know it was a rough season for Nebraska baseball when this might have been the highlight. In fact, one of our baseball writers when I asked about the top moments of the year in baseball responded, “when it was over.”

Still when something happens for the first time in 21 years and ties the school record then you have to tip your cap when Garret Anglim hit three home runs in one game.

Only four other times in Nebraska history has a hitter blasted three homers in a game: Bob Cerv (1950), Steve Stanicek (1982) and Dan Johnson (2000, 2001).



No #Huskers player has ever swatted four in a game. https://t.co/FB7Vwt0Wmp — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) May 1, 2022

#7 - Trey Palmer Setting Receiving Record Against Purdue

I’m not a big fan of putting things on this list from games Nebraska lost but there was not much to pick from in 2022.

Regardless, we should celebrate Trey Palmer’s record setting game of 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards. The first FBS player since 2000 with 225+ receiving yards and 50+ rushing yards in one game.

No weekly Big Ten honors for #Huskers WR Trey Palmer following his 297 all-purpose yards and 2 TDs (237 yards receiving) against Purdue. pic.twitter.com/riAEsJBfCN — Michael Bruntz (@michaelbruntz) October 17, 2022

#6 - Nebraska Soccer Making B1G Semis After Win Over #25 Ohio State

A shutout victory over Ohio State sent Nebraska to the Big Ten tournament semifinals for the first time since 2018. It ended up being the second-biggest win in the history of the Big Ten Tournament only behind Illinois beating Northwestern 5-0 in 2004.

It was actually the fifth shutout of the season for the soccer team.

Unfortunately they ran into the No. 1 seed in Michigan State the next game but good enough for sixth place on this list.

#5 - The Hiring of Matt Rhule

This had to go somewhere on this list. Sadly, if this list was made in 2017 then the hiring of Scott Frost would have been number one and nothing else would have been close. He was such a sure thing.

Matt Rhule is not a sure thing and he wasn’t universally the guy Nebraska fans wanted.

Maybe that’s a good thing. It appears he’s saying and doing the right things so we shall see.

#4 - Nebraska Women Basketball Beat Three Top 10 Teams in 2022

Just a little reminder that last year’s Husker Women’s basketball team was pretty good. They ended the season 24-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten.

Two of those conference wins were over #5 ranked Indiana and #8 ranked Michigan during the regular season.

And they weren’t close. They beat Michigan in January by 21 and beat Indiana by 17 in February.

Then they met Michian again in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals and pulled that one out.

Three huge wins.

#3 - Nebraska Men’s Basketball Beating Creighton’s “Greatest Team Ever”

This was considered by some of the voices out of Omaha to be the greatest team ever for the Creighton Bluejays.

So it was that much sweeter when Nebraska knocked them off of their perch with the 63-53 win.

Creighton has taken somewhat of a nosedive since.

The win was Nebraska’s third straight road win over a ranked team dating back to last season (at No. 22 Ohio State, at No. 10 Wisconsin). It is the first time Nebraska has won three straight road games vs. ranked teams.

With all of the crap coming down the pipe that is Nebraska athletics this was pretty sweet.

#2 - Nebraska Football Beating Iowa

When Nebraska jumped out to a 24-0 lead you just knew they were going to find a way to lose.

They didn’t and they finally broke the seven year losing streak to Iowa.

No, it wasn’t a great Iowa team that Nebraska beat but that doesn’t matter. We know how important Nebraska football is to this Athletic Department and a win like that to finish out the year made it that much sweeter.

#1 - Nebraska Softball Winning Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship

Speaking of another good season on the women’s side, the softball team went 41-16 in 2022.

None was much sweeter than winning 3-1 in the Big Ten Conference Championship over #24 ranked Michigan. This marked the Huskers first Big Ten Tournament title since joining the conference and first conference tournament title since 2004.

This one even went to extra innings. Tied at 1, Nebraska took a 3-1 lead in the top of the 8th inning. Michigan then went and recorded three straight outs for the Husker first championship since they were in the Big 12.