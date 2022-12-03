Championship Saturday Games Thread!

Lots going on today!
Right now the USA Men’s team is behind to Netherlands 1-0 in the Knock Out Phase of the World Cup. Lose and we go home.
Championship Games
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Big XII CG: Kansas State vs. TCU
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|MAC CG: Ohio vs. Toledo
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Valparaiso at New Mexico State
|2:00 PM
|BSAZ / $Flo Video / Cable
|Sun Belt CG: Coastal Carolina vs. Troy
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|AAC CG: Tulane vs. UCF
|3:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|MWC CG: Boise State vs. Fresno State
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|SEC CG: Georgia vs. LSU
|3:00 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|SWAC CG: Jackson State vs. Southern
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|ACC CG: Clemson vs. North Carolina
|7:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|B1G CG: Michigan vs. Purdue
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
