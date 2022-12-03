 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Championship Saturday Games Thread!

By Jon Johnston
/ new
North Dakota v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Lots going on today!

Right now the USA Men’s team is behind to Netherlands 1-0 in the Knock Out Phase of the World Cup. Lose and we go home.

Championship Games

﻿Game Time Channel
﻿Game Time Channel
Big XII CG: Kansas State vs. TCU 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
MAC CG: Ohio vs. Toledo 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Valparaiso at New Mexico State 2:00 PM BSAZ / $Flo Video / Cable
Sun Belt CG: Coastal Carolina vs. Troy 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
AAC CG: Tulane vs. UCF 3:00 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
MWC CG: Boise State vs. Fresno State 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
SEC CG: Georgia vs. LSU 3:00 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
SWAC CG: Jackson State vs. Southern 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
ACC CG: Clemson vs. North Carolina 7:00 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
B1G CG: Michigan vs. Purdue 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...