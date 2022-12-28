DL Colton Feist Not Returning But RB Ajay Allen Is!

Nebraska fans got the bad news, then the good news today about players returning for next season.

Defensive lineman Colton Feist will not be returning next season. It’s bad news for a defense that’s lost a few key players. Feist was very experienced, and very productive.

According to Sean Callahan at On3, Feist is moving to the private sector, ending his football career:

Feist said he has taken a job selling insurance with Farm Bureau, servicing the Elkhorn, Blair and Tekamah areas under agent Troy Perchal.

Feist leaving is... disappointing as it’s the one area where Nebraska could use more depth. There are a number of decent recruits coming in, but they shouldn’t be expected to play right away.

Interesting to see so many players move on from the defense, while the offense has been retaining them.

Ajay Allen Returns!

Ajay Allen tweeted this evening that he will be returning to Nebraska football next season. Allen was arguably the best running back on the roster last season. He had 33 carries for 190 yards in four games and scored two touchdowns, but suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma.

ME vs ME! 2023 Im in my Element #BeBackSoon pic.twitter.com/FkPCkjizge — Ajay Allen (@Ajay3Allen) December 29, 2022

Right now, Anthony Grant, Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson, and Gabe Ervin Jr remain on the roster, so the running back room is in great shape!