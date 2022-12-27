Garrett Nelson Declares for the NFL Draft

Garrett Nelson, team captain in 2022 and leader of the Nebraska defense, has declared for the NFL draft. He was one of few Huskers who made all conference honors, being selected to All-Big Ten second team by coaches and media.

Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTwqTJWTkZ — Garrett Nelson (@gnelson763) December 27, 2022

Nelson started and played in every game in 2021 and 2022, and all 8 games in the 2020 Covid season. He started in 32 games over the course of his Husker career.

He lead the defense in 2022 with 9 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He had two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was the 4th-leading tackler with 65 total tackles.

Nelson was a clear leader on a defense that desperately needed one. It’s disappointing to see him leave.

Nebraska has lost some significant players on defense who might have returned for next season. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann hit the transfer portal for Michigan. Safety Jaeden Gould transferred to Syrcause. Ochaun Mathis declared for the NFL draft. Now we await to see whether defensive lineman Colton Feist will return.

Good luck to you, Mr. Nelson, and thank you from CN and from Cornhusker fans everywhere!