Monday Night Therapy: Matt Rhule’s Staff additions, Favorite New Guy, Iowa Shuns NIL

Todd and I present you with another episode of our Monday Night Therapy Show.

We discuss the latest in Husker News And News Around College Football, including:

Chancellor Brewington declared NFL Draft

The PORTAL - How many Nebraska players found a place to get since leaving Nebraska? Not many.

Who is our favorite new guy?

Jon has issues with pronouncing the name “Malachi”... which is quite puzzling.

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue to play for new coach Ryan Walters

It appears that Iowa has shunned their biggest NIL collective. They want the 70s back. 80s? 90s? They want you to get off their damned lawn, that’s for sure.

To my Iowa friends..Merry Christmas? Time to get a new AD pic.twitter.com/x4BERh7x2k — ‍☠️Drake - Swing Your Sword ‍☠️ (@Drakeb4Degrassi) December 25, 2022

Matt Rhule’s Coaching Staff - there are a whole gob of new guys on Rhule’s staff. One guy has a law enforcement background. We take a guess at what his job will be. Another guy is a “General Manager”. We talk about what that guy is going to do for Matt Rhule.

Jon had props for this show, including an industrial-sized jar of cheese balls, and a white elephant gift that shows someone using a tiny brass metal outhouse while a chime plays “The Way We Were” or “Memories” or whatever that song is called.

