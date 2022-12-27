Corn Flakes: A Farm, a Puppy, and a Skateboard

My boys and I always spend Christmas at my parents’ house and my husband joins us when he doesn’t have to work. This year we brought our puppy (much to my dad’s fake dismay). He was in heaven. So many new smells, so much space to explore, and so much more snow than he has ever seen. It was glorious and he didn’t poop or pee in the house, so he is welcome back.

Also, my youngest son go a skateboard from Santa. He was so excited. The problem with a skateboard at Christmas is that the only place to try out your skateboard is inside and there are obstacles. Luckily my parent’s didn’t seem too upset with their dented trashcan and slight indentations in the wall.

I hope you all had a great Christmas.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Add Transfer Merritt Beason - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January

Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes more staff hires official - On3

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has made several new hires over the last month. A few more full-time hires were added this week.

Nebraska Ranked No. 2 in Big Ten Preseason Poll - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska Men's Gymnastics team was ranked No. 2 for the second consecutive year in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll released on Wednesday.

Nebraska Football: Malik Hornsby still has Huskers as a top contender

The Nebraska football team has already picked up one quarterback transfer in this year's cycle but it looks like the Huskers could still get Mailk Hornsby.

Nebraska Football: Chancellor Brewington says goodbye to the Huskers, hello to the NFL

Nebraska football player Chancellor Brewington won't be returning to the Huskers next year despite having eligibility as he declares for the NFL Draft.

Elsewhere

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips again, now off to Oklahoma

A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the recruiting world by signing with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Bowen, the No. 14 overall recruit and No. 2 safety in the 2023 ESPN 300, is the highest-ranked defensive player to sign with Oklahoma since ESPN began ranking recruits in 2006.

Five-star safety prospect Peyton Bowen, who previously flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, has flipped once again, signing with Oklahoma Sooners, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought

The Terps coach pulled no punches.

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, per report

...

The Rose Bowl is dead, killed by our winner-take-all culture

The Rose Bowl game is one such sacred ritual that inspired togetherness. Its death takes us one step closer to the end of the world.

Luke Fickell to remain in background for Wisconsin's bowl

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell plans to be on the sideline for the Badgers' bowl game Tuesday night, but he said interim head coach Jim Leonhard will be the man in charge against Oklahoma State.

College Football Playoff 2022: Ranking the top 20 impact players from the four-team field - CBSSports.com

Three of the four Heisman finalists are represented in this year's College Football Playoff field