Huskers in the NFL Week 16

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

Against the Saints, Stille was able to make one tackle in his twelve defensive snaps.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

It was a quiet day for Morgan who only played two offensive snaps and wasn’t able to make any tackles on 17 special team snaps.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Mac takes a shot to KB after the deep drop by Thornton on the first 2nd half drive, but Bourne can't make the one-handed grab through a lot of contact from rookie Cam Taylor-Britt pic.twitter.com/XS1bQHM7cy — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 24, 2022

Taylor-Britt played a big role in the Bengals win over the Patriots on Saturday. With four tackles Taylor-Britt continues to be a tackling machine. But it was his two passes defended that were key, especially the game sealing deflection on a 4th and 15 deep throw.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Run Defense Grade, DBs, PFF:



1. Josh Kalu, 93.3

2. Jimmie Ward, 92.2

3. Charvarius Ward, 91.8

4. Jalen Ramsey, 91.8

5. Tashaun Gipson, 89.3



0 missed tackles between Ward, Ward and Gipson. It’s a huge reason why the 49ers have the best run defense — DBs tackle. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) December 25, 2022

Tennessee’s defense has been ravished with injuries this season which has allowed Josh Kalu to get significant minutes each week. In their loss to the Texans, Kalu was a beast against the run earning the rated run defense grade by Pro Football Focus.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

What a way to score a TD pic.twitter.com/gJ3YRnWxBh — Coy (@WickedCoy) December 24, 2022

Rex may have only played 11 offensive snaps, but he made the most of them. Sure he only had two catches for 7 yards, but he was Johnny on the Spot recovering a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown. Add in a tackle on a Davis Mills interception and it was a busy 11 plays.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Hell of an inside move by Maliek Collins to but the pressure on ASAP. That spin move is nasty. https://t.co/xuD7AxFhWP — I’ll Be Better Tomorrow (Maybe) (@FondofHOUsports) December 25, 2022

Collins continues to be on a roll as he terrorized the Tennessee Titans in their upset win. Collins had two tackles for loss and two quarterback pressures. One of those pressures led to a quick throw that was intercepted.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Injuries at the linebacker position has led to Luke Gifford getting meaningful snaps against the Eagles. Gifford had two tackles in the game, one on defense and then another on special teams.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

A busy game for Maher who made all seven of his kicks in the Cowboys win over the Eagles. Maher was a perfect 4-4 in field goals with a long of 48 yards.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

It was only special teams work for Jurgens who played on the field goal and special teams units.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

With Dallas Goedert back and the Eagles playing in a shootout, that meant little action for Jack Stoll. Not only did he play only 16 offensive snaps but his streak of catches was ended.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

In limited snaps, Suh continues to be able to make plays. Suh had a sack and a half against the Cowboys and added a quarterback hurry in just 22 snaps.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Ameer Abdullah converts the 3rd & 16 possession pic.twitter.com/qVtiIeNxiL — Steelers Nation (@SteelerNationCP) December 25, 2022

The highlight of Abdullah’s game against the Steelers was a 17 yard reception on 3rd and 16 to keep the chains moving. Ameer added one more catch while also having three kickoff returns.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Even after Sammy Watkins was cut, that didn’t result in any more playing time for Toure as he received just six total offensive snaps.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Randy Gregory man lmao pic.twitter.com/baEQesphDK — Ernie (@es3_09) December 26, 2022

Unfortunately all the attention on Randy Gregory isn’t because of any play he made on the field. Gregory was limited to just a handful of snaps and only had two tackles. But after the game when all the players were exchanging jerseys and pleasantries, Gregory threw a punch at a Rams offensive lineman.

Lamar Jackson, Denver Broncos

Jackson was active for the Broncos but only got to play a couple of special teams plays without registering a tackle.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David shined in the Bucs win over the Cardinals as his 10 tackles led the way for Tampa’s Defense. Adding in a tackle for loss and a pass defended, David was all over the field.