Wrestling Roundup: Transfer Portal Updates, Huskers Add Another to Impressive 2023 Class

With the 2022 portion of the NCAA wrestling season behind us, there are a few bits of information about the Husker wrestling team that you may want to know.

Transfer Portal Pick-Up

Nebraska saw a former top target enter the portal recently and wasted no time in bringing Tyler Antoniak back to Nebraska.

The former two-time Nebraska state champion for Millard South, Antoniak chose Arizona State over the Huskers last year. After a short stint with the Sun Devils, Antoniak is coming back to reunite with former high school teammate Antrell Taylor and the Huskers.

New chapter roll skers ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VyUbca136h — Tyler Antoniak (@tyler_antoniak) December 20, 2022

Antoniak wrestled at 157 for ASU, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up for the Huskers. It’s likely he’ll stay in redshirt, as the Huskers have No. 2 Peyton Robb at that weight with the freshman Taylor behind him redshirting.

Antoniak is a Cadet World Champin in Greco-Roman and is a big pick-up for the Huskers.

Husker Trio Enters Portal

From Dec. 8-10, Nebraska saw three of its wrestlers enter the transfer portal.

First, on Dec. 8, was last year’s starter at 133 pounds Dominick Serrano. A sophomore, Serrano went 13-13 last year as a freshman while failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament. He was a top-shelf recruit, but he was overtaken by senior Boo Dryden this season. Also, Nebraska brought in a transfer this season in sophomore Kyle Burwick from Wisconsin.

Then Nathan Haas (184 pounds) entered the portal the following day. The former big-time recruit out of California has been solid as a Husker. During his freshman year, the shortened 2021 season, Haas went 2-2 while filling in for All-American Taylor Venz a few times. He had a couple wins over ranked opponents. He then redshirted last season, going 9-0. This season, Haas is currently 6-4. He started his year getting tech-falled by No. 3 Trent Hidlay of NC State, but he bounced back to take third at the Navy Classic. He was beaten out by fellow redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto for the starting spot at 184 this year.

On Dec. 10, Nebraska’s Zak Taylor, a 197-pounder, entered the portal. The sophomore went 4-5 last season and was third on the depth chart for the Huskers.

Another 2023 signee

In November, it was announced that Nebraska picked up a commitment from Iowa standout Ethan DeLeon. Wrestling at 170 pounds, DeLeon was a state finalist a year ago and is one of the favorites to win his first state title this season before heading to Lincoln.

Bishop Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon ➡️ Nebraska



One of #iahswr’s fast-rising prospects. 2x state medalist, 2022 state finalist. Projects at 174.



He’s the 15th in-state 2023 senior to go Division 1. pic.twitter.com/J68WP1hGoX — Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) November 11, 2022

That gives Nebraska eight known members in its impressive 2023 class. DeLeon projects at either 174 or 184 in college.