BOOM!! OL Ben Scott is N!!!

It’s now officially official. Arizona State transfer center Ben Scott (6'5, 305) will be joining the Huskers.
He is a three star recruit with two years of eligibility remaining. As a high school prospect, he was listed as a tackle, so he has some athletic traits that should bode well for the interior.
December 23, 2022
And, as a dairy farmer’s daughter, I appreciate his choice of beverage!
December 23, 2022
2% milk https://t.co/5SNknRTQRH— Ben Scott (@Bscott66_) December 23, 2022
Welcome to Nebraska!
Loading comments...