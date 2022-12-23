BOOM!! OL Ben Scott is N!!!

It’s now officially official. Arizona State transfer center Ben Scott (6'5, 305) will be joining the Huskers.

He is a three star recruit with two years of eligibility remaining. As a high school prospect, he was listed as a tackle, so he has some athletic traits that should bode well for the interior.

And, as a dairy farmer’s daughter, I appreciate his choice of beverage!

24/7 Recruiting Profile

Rivals Recruiting Profile

Welcome to Nebraska!