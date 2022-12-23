Friday Flakes: What Happens When a Local Sports Reporter Gets to Go Outside to Cover a Blizzard

Well this guy either completely rebelled against his management when the was asked to cover his local winter storm...

Or he decided to take the opportunity and have fun with the situation.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Mark Woodley is a Sports Reporter at KWWL-TV out of Waterloo, IA.

This is pretty good stuff.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS!

How the Jets brightened their future in 41 minutes - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Minutes after he was picked by the New York Jets, Sauce Gardner was doing a media interview backstage at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas when, out of the corner of his eye, he saw Garrett Wilson walking out to the stage for his welcome-to-the-league hug from commissioner Roger Goodell. Wilson was wearing a Jets cap, just like he was.

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips again, now off to Oklahoma

A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the recruiting world by signing with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Bowen, the No. 14 overall recruit and No. 2 safety in the 2023 ESPN 300, is the highest-ranked defensive player to sign with Oklahoma since ESPN began ranking recruits in 2006.

Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies of cancer at 31

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who played on two Super Bowl teams, including the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 winner, has died after a bout with cancer, his family said Thursday. He was 31.

Reporters apologize to Buccaneers’ Giovani Bernard after clip of tense interaction garnered backlash

The two reporters who, in the postgame, approached and badgered Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard after he fumbled a botched fake punt in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals have both apologized to him privately.

Pro Bowl snub list headlined by Tua Tagovailoa despite his earning the most fan votes

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters are here, and a couple of very big names didn't make the cut.

Before we get into that, it should be noted that this year's Pro Bowl will be very different from previous iterations. For one, there won't be a traditional game anymore. The league replaced that with a skills competition week that concludes with a flag football game with the players.

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.

Where will Nebraska look to add moving forward? Husker247 has a few thoughts for where Matt Rhule and company might attack:

Nebraska 2023 Class Superlatives

Every recruiting cycle we break out superlatives and discuss who could stand out, who will surprise and much, much more.

Husker Mash: Learning about the special teams and Blackshirts leaders; recruit rankings; a Red Bull transfer

It wasn't only recruiting talk on Wednesday. We were able to pick a few thoughts from Matt Rhule on his coaching staff, including why Ed Foley was the man he chose as Nebraska's special teams coordinator.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

