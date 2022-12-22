Thursday Flakes: Communist Statues, Tipping Flight Attendants and Curling at an Airport

Two nights ago, I took a night bus from Guadalajara to Mexico City for Christmas and New Year’s with some other friends who don’t celebrate Christmas. I did the same thing last year and actually had a fun time with friends and most of my Guadalajara friends are going to be out of the city anyways so I decided to do it all again this year. It’s common in most of Mexico and Latin American to have a bigger dinner on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas with some people waiting until the clock strikes midnight to begin eating.

Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate. Onto Flakes...

Nebraska Football Portal Tracker | Football | Corn Nation

There hasn’t been a huge exodus of Husker football players. There has been little of an influx of new players either. All of that can change at any time, obviously. This is our portal tracker.

Nebraska WBB Notches a Big Win in 3OT vs Kansas 85-79 | Football | Corn Nation

The Huskers may have lost a guard to injury, but saw a leader re-emerge and a freshman phenom stake a claim to more playing time.

Husker Football Signing Day Recap | Football | Huskers.com

The class comes from all over the nation with 12 states represented. The group includes 12 Nebraskans (eight scholarship additions and four walk-ons) as well as multiple signees from Texas (five), Florida (three) and Pennsylvania (three).

Matt Rhule Recaps Staffing Moves, Speaks on Early Signing Day Recruiting Flurry | Football | Hail Varsity

At one point early in Rhule’s time as Nebraska’s new head football coach, the Huskers ranked behind No. 60 in the composite recruiting rankings. Nebraska ranked No. 28 when he walked away from the podium around 3 p.m. He said it wouldn’t have been possible without the infrastructure and coaches he’s assembled. So he thanked them with his opening statement.

Bullet Points: Nebraska’s 2023 Early Signing Class | Football | Hail Varsity

﻿The bulk of Matt Rhule’s first Nebraska recruiting class was signed, sealed and delivered before noon Wednesday, the first day prospects could sign letters of intent. Things went mostly as expected for the Huskers early in the day with one big surprise: 4-star Lincoln East wide receiver Malachi Coleman picked Nebraska over a late-charging Colorado.

Emphasizing Potential, Rhule Delivers Top-30 Class in First Crack at Nebraska | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

Exactly three weeks after he was formally introduced, Rhule delivered a recruiting class that no one would have predicted in November — the by-product of a clearly defined vision from him and his coaching staff.

Amie Just: No ‘Celebrity Coaches’ on NU coach Rhule’s Staff, Just Energy — and Unity | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

Energized, young guys with their own personalities, who have experience either playing or coaching, and have bought into Rhule’s team-first mentality and are on the same page with Rhule’s philosophies.

Shatel: What Emoji Matt Rhule Is and Other Observations From Nebraska’s Signing Day Press Conference | Football | Omaha World-Herald

That’s an important takeaway on Rhule’s whirlwind start to his era of Husker football. He has brought fresh air and energy to Memorial Stadium. He uses social media like a maniac. More than any Nebraska football coach, well, ever. Rhule posts long groups of emojis’s that have Husker fans scratching their heads and searching for a deep meaning to the message. If Rhule has the same approach to play-calling, the Big Ten will be on its toes.

McKewon: Matt Rhule Starts Strong in Rebuilding a Faster and Better Nebraska Defense | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“I don’t want to make promises — everyone here’s going to know who he is,” Rhule said. “Elite player. Excellent talent. Fast, physical.” Those last two traits define the 15 players — high school, juco and transfers — Nebraska added on the defensive side of the ball. Two, Mason Goldman and Jason Maciejczak, could play offensive line. The rest will help remake NU’s defense if Rhule’s vision works out as planned.

Shrinking Economy Airline Seats Are Dangerous for Passengers | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Tighter seats are more than just a figurative and often physical pain—they’re a threat to your health, and even your life if there’s an emergency evacuation from the plane cabin. In 2018, Congress told the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the government agency responsible for the public’s flying safety, to set seat-size minimums that would protect passenger safety.

Should Tipping Flight Attendants Be the Norm? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

New York-based flight attendant Sarah, who wanted to be identified only by her first name, says she has never been tipped with money, but has received chocolates, snacks, thank you notes, and even gift cards “to places like Starbucks, which most flight attendants love to receive.” She appreciates that thoughtfulness, saying “it just makes me pass that same energy forward.”

Will the U.S. End the TSA Travel-Size Liquid Requirements? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Passing through airport security in the U.K. is about to get easier, as U.K. officials announced that the rule mandating liquids in carry-on bags be 100ml (3.4 ounces) or less will no longer be enforced, starting in June 2024. When the rule ends, passengers will be able to carry-on liquids measuring up to two liters in volume, the BBC reports. Additionally, passengers will no longer need to remove electronics from bags, such as laptops.

Tips from the TSA for a Smoother Travel Experience | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Travelers hitting the sky with gifts should make sure they are unwrapped and can be inspected if needed. Gift bags and boxes that can be opened are also a good idea. Travelers should also come prepared with the correct ID, which can include a passport or driver’s license.

You Can Now Go Curling on the Tarmac at This NYC Airport | Travel | Travel + Leisure

“A hot Scottish import has landed at the TWA Hotel: the weird and wonderful winter sport of curling,” the hotel wrote in a statement, adding travelers can “give the quirky Olympic favorite — which dates back to 16th-century Scotland — a whirl every weekend (for free!) at the landmark hotel’s custom curling rink.” The rink will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. It is free on a first-come-first-served basis with reservations not available.

Five Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Mexico City | Travel | Travel Pulse

Mexico City is one of the best destinations to visit in the world. However, travelers should consider certain things before seeing it, especially in regards to safety. Here are five helpful recommendations that travelers to this significant capital should consider.

The Most Sought-After Destinations Among Mexican Travelers | Travel | Travel Pulse

Mexican travelers during this post-pandemic year traveled to national beaches such as Huatulco and international destinations such as Bogota. Mexican tourists increased their interest in a slew of places, but a dozen in particular, based on new research. According to travelers’ searches and reservations through Despegar, beaches dominated.

Tips For Getting Around in Buenos Aires | Travel | Lonely Planet

The best way to explore the city’s neighborhoods is often on foot. For longer journeys, hop on a bus or bicycle or take the subway. Using public transit in Buenos Aires is generally safe, but as in most large cities, it’s best to watch your wallet and keep your phone out of sight.

Seven of the Best Neighborhoods in Buenos Aires | Travel | Lonely Planet

Spending time in these different areas offers a big payoff, as the city’s true character is slowly revealed. This guide to the best neighborhoods to stay, where to head for daytime sightseeing, and where to experience Buenos Aires’ legendary restaurants and nightlife will help you make the most of your visit.

Isfeng: A Crispy Doughnut From Al-Andalus for Hanukkah | Travel | BBC

Fried foods are the norm when celebrating Hanukkah, and the Sephardic “isfenğ” is no exception, packed with as much history as crunch.

Budapest’s Graveyard for Communist Statues | Travel | BBC

Since 1993, Memento Park has been home to Hungary’s fallen and toppled communist-era statues, a graveyard to dictators that provides a place to teach and remember, but not to idealize.

The Woman Ham Carvers of Spain | Travel | BBC

Carving legs of Iberian ham in bars, restaurants and at events has traditionally been a man’s job. Now, a new generation of women is taking their place at the slicing table.

They Flew to Nashville. Bluebell, Their Dog, Was Sent to Saudi Arabia | Travel | NPR

But Madison and James Miller say that Bluebell, a black Labrador mix, endured a days-long ordeal when she was mistakenly loaded onto a flight that took her to Saudi Arabia instead of Tennessee. They also say British Airways and its sister carrier, IAG Cargo, haven’t done enough to resolve the issue.

