THE OFFICIAL CLASS OF 2023 EARLY SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Today the new Huskers put pen to paper & make it official!

By Akelo Roberts
Today is a day to rejoice! We have the class of 2023 inking their letter of intent to officially join the Big Red Family!

Defensive Back - DWIGHT BOOTLE

Starting off, we have a legacy defensive back & one of my favorite recruits in the class!

Bootle quietly earned his respect as one of the state of Florida's best defensive backs the last three seasons. He comes battle-tested from arguably the best football region in the country.

Running Back - KWINTEN IVES

Next we have an intriguing prospect from the Garden State!

Kwinten Ives was a prospect that Coach Barthel immediately zeroed in on as soon as he was hired. His frame is more of a defensive back than a RB, but you have to watch the film. He seemingly scored on every single play! I am excited to have him here.

Offensive line! - Gunner Gottula

Kicker - Tristan Alvano

Wide Receiver - Jaylen Lloyd

Defensive Back - Rahmir Stewart

Offensive Line - Jason Maciejczak

Wide Receiver - Jaidyn Doss

