THE OFFICIAL CLASS OF 2023 EARLY SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Today is a day to rejoice! We have the class of 2023 inking their letter of intent to officially join the Big Red Family!

Defensive Back - DWIGHT BOOTLE

Starting off, we have a legacy defensive back & one of my favorite recruits in the class!

Kicking off the class with a legacy.



Welcome @BootleII to Lincoln, Husker Nation.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/CxdCZs3zUs — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022

Bootle quietly earned his respect as one of the state of Florida's best defensive backs the last three seasons. He comes battle-tested from arguably the best football region in the country.

Running Back - KWINTEN IVES

Next we have an intriguing prospect from the Garden State!

Kwinten Ives was a prospect that Coach Barthel immediately zeroed in on as soon as he was hired. His frame is more of a defensive back than a RB, but you have to watch the film. He seemingly scored on every single play! I am excited to have him here.

Offensive line! - Gunner Gottula

Kicker - Tristan Alvano

Put on a show in Memorial to claim the state title.



Now @AlvanoTristan is calling Lincoln home. ✊#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/rzMuCphGyK — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022

Wide Receiver - Jaylen Lloyd

Mom was a 9-time All-American with @NUTrackandField, now he's rockin' the scarlet & cream as well.



Add another legacy to the list, @LloydJaylen is N.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/g2UnYFcmQZ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022

Defensive Back - Rahmir Stewart

From the City of Brotherly Love to The Good Life:@Rahstew1 is officially a Husker.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/Tzfzwexqrn — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022

Offensive Line - Jason Maciejczak

Wide Receiver - Jaidyn Doss