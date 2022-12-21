THE OFFICIAL CLASS OF 2023 EARLY SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Today is a day to rejoice! We have the class of 2023 inking their letter of intent to officially join the Big Red Family!
Defensive Back - DWIGHT BOOTLE
Starting off, we have a legacy defensive back & one of my favorite recruits in the class!
Kicking off the class with a legacy.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
Welcome @BootleII to Lincoln, Husker Nation.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/CxdCZs3zUs
Bootle quietly earned his respect as one of the state of Florida's best defensive backs the last three seasons. He comes battle-tested from arguably the best football region in the country.
Running Back - KWINTEN IVES
Next we have an intriguing prospect from the Garden State!
NJ RB is NU bound.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
Give it up for @kwintenives!#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/G0CrGKYOQv
Kwinten Ives was a prospect that Coach Barthel immediately zeroed in on as soon as he was hired. His frame is more of a defensive back than a RB, but you have to watch the film. He seemingly scored on every single play! I am excited to have him here.
Offensive line! - Gunner Gottula
Staying home.@GottulaGunnar is a Husker.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/eMChhezedl— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
Kicker - Tristan Alvano
Put on a show in Memorial to claim the state title.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
Now @AlvanoTristan is calling Lincoln home. ✊#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/rzMuCphGyK
Wide Receiver - Jaylen Lloyd
Mom was a 9-time All-American with @NUTrackandField, now he's rockin' the scarlet & cream as well.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
Add another legacy to the list, @LloydJaylen is N.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/g2UnYFcmQZ
December 21, 2022
Defensive Back - Rahmir Stewart
From the City of Brotherly Love to The Good Life:@Rahstew1 is officially a Husker.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/Tzfzwexqrn— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
Offensive Line - Jason Maciejczak
Ready to do work in the trenches.@Maciejczak6 is N.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/2HGNJNptOu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022
Wide Receiver - Jaidyn Doss
All about that 500 mile radius.@JaidynDoss is Lincoln bound.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/Jal9rLYFFX— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
