Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.

This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school.

He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M.

He is now going to be a Husker.

According to a report from 24/7’s Brian Dohn from last Tuesday:

Jeudy also made official visits to Wisconsin and Boston College, but sources said the Cornhuskers were in the best shape to get him. “The culture at Nebraska is different,” he after his official visit to the Lincoln, Neb., school earlier this month. “Fans really embrace the football team. It’s a big deal being a Cornhusker. I went to the basketball game and saw how the fans care. When I was there I was hearing about how win or lose Nebraska fans sell out their games.”

Sounds like Nebraska’s new director of scouting and development Omar Hales and running back coach EJ Barthel were big in his recruitment.

Welcome to Nebraska!