Wednesday Flakes Brings You Early Signing Day Insanity & Winter Solstice

He folks, it’s that time of year. No, not Christmas. Though, that is happening too. I’m talking about the first signing day of the season. Yes, the first one. The second one is in February. Today is the day that kiddos from across the nation are signing on the dotted line for the first time with their school of choice to play college sports.

Well, the high school kids are doing it for the first time.

There are the transfers who are doing it for their second, third, and some (article below) are signing for their fourth time. Maybe, there are some who are doing it for their fifth. I don’t know as I didn’t look it up and I’m having a hard time with those who couldn’t get it right their second or third time.

I mean, how many college can you go to before you figure out what you want?

Any who, follow us today as our team of recruitniks update you with all the fun the Husker class will bring to this joyous day.

Finally, Happy Winter Solstice to all those who celebrate. It should be a wonderful shortest day of the year as we await another winter storm here in the great state of Nebraska.

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers top Queens 75-65

On a night that had all the makings of a trap game, Nebraska did what it needed in a 75-65 win over Queens to close out non-conference play.

