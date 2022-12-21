BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!

In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma.
How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.
That.
Is.
Ridiculous.
Oh, can we add that he is really fast? Which appears to be a Matt Rhule specialty.
Even better, is that he committed today to play for Nebraska.
AGTG #COMMITTED #GBR @Omeezi_ @CoachMattRhule @CoachKennedy7 pic.twitter.com/5SRmYUj4ys— Eric (@EricFields24) December 21, 2022
Fields is a 3-star athlete and Nebraska was his only Power Five offer. He had offers from some non-power five schools like Arkansas State, New Mexico State and North Texas.
Ardmore (Oklahoma) LB Eric Fields has quite the résumé:— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 15, 2022
✅180 tackles in 10 games - 120 solo stops
Runs 10.8 seconds in the 100 meter dash
⚡7.07 seconds in the 60 meter dash
He will visit Nebraska this weekend. Here's more on Fields. https://t.co/sqhIYf0UsM #Huskers
Help me welcome Eric Fields to Nebraska class of 2023!
2023 COMMITS
- Gunnar Gottula, OT, 6’6” 290, Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Southeast)
- Dwight Bootle, CB, 5’11 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto)
- Sam Sledge, IOL, 6’4” 270, Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)
- Jaidyn Doss, WR, 6’1” 195, Raymore, MO (Raymore-Peculiar)
- Brock Knutson, OT, 6’7” 285, Scottsbluff, Neb. (Scottsbluff)
- Riley Van Poppel, DT, 6’5” 270, Argyle, Tex. (Argyle)
- Maverick Noonan, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South)
- Barry Jackson, WR, 5’11” 175, Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove)
- Dylan Rogers, LB, 6’2” 235, Houston, Tex. (Cy-Woods)
- Brice Turner, ATH, 6’2” 180, Bay City, Tex. (Bay City)
- Kwinten Ives, ATH, 6’3” 185, Palmyra, NJ. (Palmyra)
- Kai Wallin, EDGE, 6’6” 240, Carmichael, Calif. (Jesuit/American River CC)
- Syncere Safeullah, CB, 6’1” 170, Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro High/IMG Academy Postgrad)
- Tristan Alvano, K, 6’2” 185, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)
- Jaylen Lloyd, ATH, 5’10” 160, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)
- Rahmir Stewart, S, 5’11” 195, Philadelphia, Penn. (Imhotep Institute Charter)
- Jason Maciejczak, DT, 6’4” 320, Pierre, SD. (T.F. Riggs)
- Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Manor, Tex. (Manor)
- Mason Goldman, OT, 6’6” 260, Gretna, Neb. (Gretna)
Loading comments...