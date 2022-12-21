 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!

An under-heralded tackle machine will be a Husker.

By Nate McHugh
In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma.

How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.

That.

Is.

Ridiculous.

Oh, can we add that he is really fast? Which appears to be a Matt Rhule specialty.

Even better, is that he committed today to play for Nebraska.

Fields is a 3-star athlete and Nebraska was his only Power Five offer. He had offers from some non-power five schools like Arkansas State, New Mexico State and North Texas.

Help me welcome Eric Fields to Nebraska class of 2023!

2023 COMMITS

  • Gunnar Gottula, OT, 6’6” 290, Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Southeast)
  • Dwight Bootle, CB, 5’11 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto)
  • Sam Sledge, IOL, 6’4” 270, Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)
  • Jaidyn Doss, WR, 6’1” 195, Raymore, MO (Raymore-Peculiar)
  • Brock Knutson, OT, 6’7” 285, Scottsbluff, Neb. (Scottsbluff)
  • Riley Van Poppel, DT, 6’5” 270, Argyle, Tex. (Argyle)
  • Maverick Noonan, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South)
  • Barry Jackson, WR, 5’11” 175, Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove)
  • Dylan Rogers, LB, 6’2” 235, Houston, Tex. (Cy-Woods)
  • Brice Turner, ATH, 6’2” 180, Bay City, Tex. (Bay City)
  • Kwinten Ives, ATH, 6’3” 185, Palmyra, NJ. (Palmyra)
  • Kai Wallin, EDGE, 6’6” 240, Carmichael, Calif. (Jesuit/American River CC)
  • Syncere Safeullah, CB, 6’1” 170, Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro High/IMG Academy Postgrad)
  • Tristan Alvano, K, 6’2” 185, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)
  • Jaylen Lloyd, ATH, 5’10” 160, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)
  • Rahmir Stewart, S, 5’11” 195, Philadelphia, Penn. (Imhotep Institute Charter)
  • Jason Maciejczak, DT, 6’4” 320, Pierre, SD. (T.F. Riggs)
  • Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Manor, Tex. (Manor)
  • Mason Goldman, OT, 6’6” 260, Gretna, Neb. (Gretna)

