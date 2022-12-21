BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!

In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma.

How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.

That.

Is.

Ridiculous.

Oh, can we add that he is really fast? Which appears to be a Matt Rhule specialty.

Even better, is that he committed today to play for Nebraska.

Fields is a 3-star athlete and Nebraska was his only Power Five offer. He had offers from some non-power five schools like Arkansas State, New Mexico State and North Texas.

Ardmore (Oklahoma) LB Eric Fields has quite the résumé:



✅180 tackles in 10 games - 120 solo stops

Runs 10.8 seconds in the 100 meter dash

⚡7.07 seconds in the 60 meter dash

He will visit Nebraska this weekend. Here's more on Fields. https://t.co/sqhIYf0UsM #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 15, 2022

Help me welcome Eric Fields to Nebraska class of 2023!

2023 COMMITS