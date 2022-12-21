BOOM! Defensive Lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson is N!

I think you can credit new Defensive Coordinator Tony White for this one. When Vincent Carroll-Jackson visited Nebraska last weekend, during the visitor extravaganza Matt Rhule got set up, Carroll-Jackson was one of the few that was actually committed to another school.

That school was Syracuse and it sure looks like Carroll-Jackson followed Tony White from Syracuse to Nebraska.

Another PA native is NE bound.@Vincent48487 is set to rep the N.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/F9T4nukej4 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is a 6’5” 285 defensive lineman out of Harrisburg, PA. He is currently a three-star prospect who is the 100th ranked DL in the country and the 19th ranked player out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Likely not a committable offers, but he did have offers from Syracuse, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

Hoping to be one of several commits to sign on this National Signing Day. Help us welcome Vincent Carroll-Jackson to Nebraska!

2023 SIGNEES