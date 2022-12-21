BOOM! Defensive Lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson is N!

I think you can credit new Defensive Coordinator Tony White for this one. When Vincent Carroll-Jackson visited Nebraska last weekend, during the visitor extravaganza Matt Rhule got set up, Carroll-Jackson was one of the few that was actually committed to another school.
That school was Syracuse and it sure looks like Carroll-Jackson followed Tony White from Syracuse to Nebraska.
Another PA native is NE bound.@Vincent48487 is set to rep the N.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/F9T4nukej4— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is a 6’5” 285 defensive lineman out of Harrisburg, PA. He is currently a three-star prospect who is the 100th ranked DL in the country and the 19th ranked player out of the state of Pennsylvania.
Likely not a committable offers, but he did have offers from Syracuse, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.
Hoping to be one of several commits to sign on this National Signing Day. Help us welcome Vincent Carroll-Jackson to Nebraska!
2023 SIGNEES
- Gunnar Gottula, OT, 6’6” 290, Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Southeast)
- Dwight Bootle, CB, 5’11 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto)
- Sam Sledge, IOL, 6’4” 270, Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)
- Jaidyn Doss, WR, 6’1” 195, Raymore, MO (Raymore-Peculiar)
- Brock Knutson, OT, 6’7” 285, Scottsbluff, Neb. (Scottsbluff)
- Riley Van Poppel, DT, 6’5” 270, Argyle, Tex. (Argyle)
- Maverick Noonan, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South)
- Barry Jackson, WR, 5’11” 175, Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove)
- Dylan Rogers, LB, 6’2” 235, Houston, Tex. (Cy-Woods)
- Brice Turner, ATH, 6’2” 180, Bay City, Tex. (Bay City)
- Kwinten Ives, ATH, 6’3” 185, Palmyra, NJ. (Palmyra)
- Syncere Safeullah, CB, 6’1” 170, Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro High/IMG Academy Postgrad)
- Tristan Alvano, K, 6’2” 185, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)
- Jaylen Lloyd, ATH, 5’10” 160, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)
- Rahmir Stewart, S, 5’11” 195, Philadelphia, Penn. (Imhotep Institute Charter)
- Jason Maciejczak, DT, 6’4” 320, Pierre, SD. (T.F. Riggs)
- Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Manor, Tex. (Manor)
- Malachi Coleman, WR, 6’4”, 185, Lincoln, NE
- Marco Ortiz, LS, (grad transfer from Florida), 6’4”, 250, Richmand, VA
- Joshua Fleeks, WR, (transfer from Baylor), 6’0”, 170, Cedar Hill, TX
- Eric Fields, LB, 6’2”, 195, Ardmore, OK
Loading comments...