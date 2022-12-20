Huskers Beat Queens University 75-65

The Huskers head into Christmas break with a nice 75-65 win over Queens University in Lincoln on Tuesday. They started out hot and didn’t allow the Royals a chance in this matchup. This win breaking a three game losing skid on the year.

They held Queens to just 33% from the floor. That is the third game in a row where Nebraska held an opponent to under 40%. This all while Nebraska shot 52.5% on the night.

It was a big night for the Big Red not only on the scoreboard but also on the stats sheet. The Huskers had five players in double figures. They were lead by point guard Sam Griesel who had 16 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds on the night.

Derrick Walker who tied a career high with six assists, matching his previous best set against Penn State in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament. He also ended the night with 13 points and six rebounds in the win. This was his seventh double figure night in eight games this season.

Off the bench was Keisei Tominaga who had 15 points and one rebound. This was his eighth double-figure game of the season.

Nebraska finishes non-conference play going 7-4 on the season. They went unbeaten at home in the non-conference for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

The Huskers return to Lincoln to play Iowa on Thursday December 29th to start the conference slate.