Florida Transfer Chief Borders Picks Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up another portal transfer from Florida as linebacker Chief Borders announced his commitment to our beloved Huskers today on social media.

Borders joins longsnapper Marco Ortiz and safety Corey Collier Jr as Gators who have chosen to make Nebraska their football team next season.

Back To The Midwest We Go ⚫️ #GBR ‍☠️ COMMITTED ☠️



Borders visited Nebraska this past weekend. He is a redshirt sophomore who has three years of eligibility left. His 247 profile shows him as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, ranked then as the 37th best linebacker in the country and the 26th best player in Georgia. His hometown is Chicago.

He appeared in four games in 2021, then redshirted. He appeared in all 12 games this past season for the Gators, primarily on special teams. He recorded 3 total tackles for the Gators while playing in 16 games.

Going through his Getty and USA Today available photos, reveals that he certainly has a flamboyant personality.

Welcome to Nebraska, Chief Borders!