Nebrasketball: Queens Battle in the Vault Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
  • When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, approximately 6:30 p.m. CT or 30 minutes after the game prior
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: N/A but streaming B1G+
  • Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
  • Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
    Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
    The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
  • Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 13-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 140 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Feel free to read the preview here.

