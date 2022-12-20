Nebrasketball: Queens Battle in the Vault Game Thread

Wrapping up the non-con.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) December 20, 2022
Queens (N.C.)
PBA
⌚️ 6:30pm CT
B1G+
@HuskersRadio pic.twitter.com/Xfx4rBfTe6
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, approximately 6:30 p.m. CT or 30 minutes after the game prior
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: N/A but streaming B1G+
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 13-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 140 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
