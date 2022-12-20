Nebraska WBB vs #20/24 Kansas Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst)

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 13.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 14.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (105-87); 16th Season Overall (298-196)

20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12)

0 - Ioanna Chatzileonti - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg

1 - Taiyanna Jackson - 6-6 - Sr. - C - 15.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg

0 - Wyvette Mayberry - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg

14 - Zakiyah Franklin - 5-8 - Sr. - G - 14.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg

24 - Chandler Prater - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Off the Bench

13 - Holly Kersgieter - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 13.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg

4 - Mia Vuksic - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 4.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg

11 - Sanna Strom - 6-0 - So. - G - 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg

12 - Katrine Jessen - 6-4 - Jr. - F - 0.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg

14 - Danai Papadopoulou - 6-4 - So. - C - 1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

23 - Zsofia Telegdy - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 1.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

33 - Nadira Eltayeb - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 1.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

45 - Chisom Ajekwu - 6-4 - Sr. - C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Brandon Schneider (Wayland Baptist, 1995) Eighth Season at Kansas (92-125); 25th Season Overall (493-263)

Husker Notes

Jaz Shelley has provided a big-time offensive presence for the Huskers over the last six games, averaging 20.6 points and 5.7 assists while hitting 53.5 percent (23-43) of her three-point attempts. In the first six games this season, Shelley averaged 9.7 points and 7.5 assists while hitting just 23.3 percent (7-30) of her threes. She leads Nebraska in scoring (14.8 ppg), assists (6.6 apg), steals (1.5 spg) and three-pointers per game (2.5) this season.

Preseason All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski has added 13.3 points and a Big Ten-best 9.8 rebounds over 12 games. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, Markowski owns back-to-back double-doubles after going for 22 points and 10 boards in Sunday’s win over Wyoming. She had 16 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Samford (Dec. 10). The 6-3 center from Lincoln Pius X owns five double-doubles this year and 11 in her career. She has eight double-figure scoring games and seven double-digit rebound games this season.

Allison Weidner produced her second double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high five steals in the win over Samford (Dec. 10). She added another strong effort with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday’s win over Wyoming.

Maggie Mendelson made her Husker basketball debut with nine points on perfect shooting in nine minutes in Sunday’s win over Wyoming. The 6-5 forward/center who has represented the United States in gold medal-winning international performances in both basketball and volleyball, used her first week of basketball practice well during Finals Week to make a major impact against the Cowgirls.

Sam Haiby returned to the PBA court for the second time this season on Sunday. Haiby scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out an assist against Wyoming, as she continues her recovery from offseason injury.

Scouting The Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider brings his undefeated Jayhawks in with a 10-0 record and a No. 20 AP ranking following an 81-62 victory over Tulsa. The Jayhawks put up a signature win with a 77-50 pounding of nationally ranked Arizona in Tucson on Dec. 8.

KU features an experienced starting five and several quality players off the bench. Taiyanna Jackson, a 6-6 senior center from East Chicago, Ind., averages a double-double with 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Jackson owns six double-doubles this season.

Zakiyah Franklin leads the Jayhawks on the perimeter. The 5-8 senior guard from Lakeland, Fla., is averaging 14.6 points while shooting a team-best 47.6 percent (10-21) from three-point range. She also leads KU with 2.9 assists per game and has hit 85 percent (34-40) of her free throws.

Holly Kersgieter, a 5-11 senior guard from Sand Springs, Okla., has added 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while starting the first nine games. She is also KU’s most active three-point shooter with 55 attempts (.291), despite missing KU’s weekend win over Tulsa.

Wyvette Mayberry has added 10.0 points in her first season on the court at Kansas after transferring from Tulsa. As a sophomore at Tulsa, she earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors by averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 43 percent from three-point range. She was also a member of the All-AAC Freshman Team in 2020-21 after averaging 12.3 points per contest.

Chandler Prater, a 5-11 junior guard from Kansas City, Mo., rounds out KU’s probable starting five by averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Prater is just 1-for-7 from three-point range but ranks second among the Jayhawks with 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.