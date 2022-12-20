Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Recruiting

I did the show from my hometown of Curtis, Nebraska, so it wasn’t my regular studio mic and setting. Todd joined late from somewhere in Iowa.

The show is about recruiting. Matt Rhule has picked up a huge number of recruits in a very short time, and that doesn’t happen without some hard work.

Todd and I discuss the recruits, what Rhule’s offense might look like, Deion Sanders ability to recruit and coach at Colorado, and Todd goes off on a bit about how great soccer and the World Cup are.

Gunnar Gottula, OT, 6’6” 290, Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Southeast)

Dwight Bootle, CB, 5’11 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto)

Sam Sledge, IOL, 6’4” 270, Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)

Jaidyn Doss, WR, 6’1” 195, Raymore, MO (Raymore-Peculiar)

Brock Knutson, OT, 6’7” 285, Scottsbluff, Neb. (Scottsbluff)

Riley Van Poppel, DT, 6’5” 270, Argyle, Tex. (Argyle)

Maverick Noonan, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South)

Barry Jackson, WR, 5’11” 175, Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove)

Dylan Rogers, LB, 6’2” 235, Houston, Tex. (Cy-Woods)

Brice Turner, ATH, 6’2” 180, Bay City, Tex. (Bay City)

Kwinten Ives, ATH, 6’3” 185, Palmyra, NJ. (Palmyra)

Kai Wallin, EDGE, 6’6” 240, Carmichael, Calif. (Jesuit/American River CC)

Syncere Safeullah, CB, 6’1” 170, Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro High/IMG Academy Postgrad)

Tristan Alvano, K, 6’2” 185, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)

Jaylen Lloyd, ATH, 5’10” 160, Omaha, Neb. (Westside)

Rahmir Stewart, S, 5’11” 195, Philadelphia, Penn. (Imhotep Institute Charter)

Jason Maciejczak, DT, 6’4” 320, Pierre, SD. (T.F. Riggs)

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, 6’4” 225, Manor, Tex. (Manor)

