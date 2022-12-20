Corn Flakes: A Long Wait and Another Shortage

Why does it seem that there are shortages on everything these days? (Yes, I know, I sound 80) I don’t remember this ever happening prior to 2020. The current shortage is amoxicillin and I just didn’t see that one coming.

Most of my family was sick last week and this Sunday my youngest wakes up with ear pain. He gets ear infections regularly so I knew that’s what it probably was. I also knew he didn’t need to miss any more school this week, so I decided to take him to urgent care.

Even though we got there right after it opened we still waited two and half hours to be seen. It was rough with two active boys. It’d be rough even without them. I think there was one doctor there and I am sure she was working her tail off, it was just excruciating to wait that long. However, we made it through and were off to the pharmacy for our prescription.

When we go to pick up the prescription we were told they have no Amoxicillin due to a shortage. I had to then call the urgent care and have them switch the prescription. It was a long ordeal, but we finally got the medicine and were able to go on our way. It made for a very long Sunday.

Anyway, here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska Football recruiting: Mason Goldman commit lights up social media

Nebraska football recruiting is on a heck of a roll these days as Mason Goldman's commit on Monday had social media going nuts.

In Trev Alberts We Trust - All Huskers

Nebraska football fans need to believe in the process

Nebraska Football: Former Husker assistant reportedly taking Kearney head coach job

Former Nebraska football running backs coach Ryan Held might be returning to the state as the head coach of the University of Nebraska-Kearney

Beni Ngoyi: Nebraska football, Matt Rhule working on flipping Iowa State commit

Lincoln High ATH Beni Ngoyi gave his visit reaction to Inside Nebraska.

Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add Gretna lineman commit Goldman

The Nebraska football team picked up its 3rd commit alone Monday night when Gretna lineman Mason Goldman chose the Huskers.

Elsewhere

The joy, hope and enduring appeal of bad college football

Bad college football is something akin to cult classic movies of the "so bad they're good" variety, and nothing is better than when a 2-10 team turns it around the next year.

TCU's Sonny Dykes named Associated Press Coach of the Year

Sonny Dykes, 53, who led the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season, has been named Associated Press Coach of the Year

Tom Browning, former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game in 1988, dies at 62 - CBSSports.com

Browning spent 12 seasons in the majors and helped the Reds win the 1990 World Series

College football recruiting: Four key storylines to follow during National Signing Day 2022 - CBSSports.com

The biggest storylines to keep an eye on as the early signing period takes center stage this week

Ohio State OL Avery Henry Discloses He Has Bone Cancer - Sports Illustrated

The freshman offensive lineman is a former three-star prospect from nearby St. Clairsville, Ohio.

College football bowl game predictions for 2022-23 - Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated breaks down all 42 bowls, including the Playoff and the New Year’s Six.